Eddie Pepperell hilariously explains relationship with swing coach

Golf News

Eddie Pepperell hilariously explains relationship with swing coach

By Michael McEwan09 March, 2019
Eddie Pepperell Mike Walker Arnold Palmer Invitational Arnold Palmer Bay Hill PGA Tour Phil Kenyon Charles Howell III
Eddie Pepperell

Few of the current crop of professional golfers are as articulate or as funny with it as Eddie Pepperell.

The Englishman has developed something of a cult following for his perceptive, insightful blogs as well as his often laugh-out-loud funny Twitter account.

After his second round at this week’s Arnold Palmer Invitational, the two-time European Tour winner was at it again when he was asked about reuniting with his swing coach, Mike Walker, ahead of the event at Bay Hill.

“I've had somewhat of a funny relationship with Mike,” said Pepperell. “It's the fourth time I've gone back to him, so he asked me to describe it. I said, like a crack addiction. The highs are very high but there's some tough lows in there too. Not that I know what crack addiction feels like, of course.”

Pepperell also revealed details of a brilliant prank putting coach, Phil Kenyon, played on him this week.

“I came on to the putting green yesterday and there was one flag in the putting green right in the middle,” he explained. “I started to putt to it, setting up a drill and I took the flag out. Phil Kenyon comes up to me and says, ‘Eddie, that's Arnie's flag, that has to stay in every year in his memory.’ And so I'm like, I think he's winding me up, because I know what it feels like, we have that kind of relationship… but I had to ask Charles Howell. I said, ‘Charles, can you just tell me something, should that flag be in? Is it in memory of Arnie?’ And he said, ‘No, no, he's messing with you.’”

