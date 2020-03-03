search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsEddie Pepperell labels PGL a "pretty terrible idea"

The Stretch

Eddie Pepperell labels PGL a "pretty terrible idea"

By bunkered.co.uk03 March, 2020
Eddie Pepperell Premier Golf League PGA Tour European Tour Golf News Rory McIlroy
Eddie Pepperell

Count Eddie Pepperell out of the Premier Golf League.

The 29-year-old Englishman has described the rumoured rival to the PGA Tour as a “pretty terrible idea” in a new blog.

Pepperell, the world No.63, said that he doesn’t think the proposals – eighteen 54-hole events, including ten in the US, contested by 48 of the world’s top players – go far enough in providing something different.

“Not only do I think it would rupture many of the traditions of golf, which are mostly good, but I don’t think it would even work in terms of garnering the kind of attention some people think it would,” he wrote.

• Paul Azinger responds to criticism

• Reed winning is "proof there is no God"

• Honda Classic announcer's embarrassing blunder

“In my opinion, what we have in the west isn’t a problem with the structure of our sports. It’s a problem of over consumption. We are 25 years or so into a boom in television consumption. How many other things do you think would bore you after 25 years? I don’t think the PGL would give us enough of a shock to overcome the stagnation many of us are feeling.”

WATCH - BOB VOKEY MASTERCLASS - EP.1

Pepperell joins Rory McIlroy in openly rejecting the ideas put forward by the organisers of the Premier Golf League, McIlroy having declared “I’m out” a fortnight ago.

• Rory confirms plans for 2020 Irish Open

• European Tour U-turns on Molinari and Gagli

“I’m more convinced than ever that familiarity breeds contempt,” added Pepperell. “This phenomena isn’t the issue, though, as it’s naturally occurring. Where things start to go wrong is in how we perceive the truth and then react.

"And by buying into the notion that the PGL would bring about sufficient change as to breathe life back into a game that is hardly dying alone, would in all likelihood just be breathing more vigour into the wallets of a small few at the very top.”

CLICK HERE TO READ PEPPERELL'S BLOG IN FULL

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Eddie Pepperell

Related Articles - Premier Golf League

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Related Articles - European Tour

Related Articles - Golf News

Related Articles - Rory McIlroy

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
ESCAPE EVERY BUNKER… FIRST TIME! | BOB VOKEY MASTERCLASS (EPISODE 2)
Bob Vokey
play button
HOW TO CHOOSE THE RIGHT WEDGES | BOB VOKEY MASTERCLASS (EPISODE 1)
Bob Vokey
play button
Which Footjoy shoe should you be wearing?
FootJoy
play button
£4000 Honma Driver- Is it worth it?
Honma
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Paige Spiranac opens up on leaked nude photo hell
Coronavirus: Full list of golf events impacted by the virus
Bob Mac's Masters bid dealt a blow by coronavirus
Sponsors drop PGA Tour player over homophobic social post
EXCLUSIVE Scottish club decides to discontinue membership

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
REVIEW - Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Get your takeaway right
Watch
play button
The correct set up is crucial
Watch
play button
Posture and set-up tips from Denis Pugh
Watch
play button
Rotate behind the ball
Watch
See all videos right arrow