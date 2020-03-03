Eddie Pepperell labels PGL a "pretty terrible idea"

Count Eddie Pepperell out of the Premier Golf League.



The 29-year-old Englishman has described the rumoured rival to the PGA Tour as a “pretty terrible idea” in a new blog.

Pepperell, the world No.63, said that he doesn’t think the proposals – eighteen 54-hole events, including ten in the US, contested by 48 of the world’s top players – go far enough in providing something different.

“Not only do I think it would rupture many of the traditions of golf, which are mostly good, but I don’t think it would even work in terms of garnering the kind of attention some people think it would,” he wrote.



“In my opinion, what we have in the west isn’t a problem with the structure of our sports. It’s a problem of over consumption. We are 25 years or so into a boom in television consumption. How many other things do you think would bore you after 25 years? I don’t think the PGL would give us enough of a shock to overcome the stagnation many of us are feeling.”



Pepperell joins Rory McIlroy in openly rejecting the ideas put forward by the organisers of the Premier Golf League, McIlroy having declared “I’m out” a fortnight ago.



“I’m more convinced than ever that familiarity breeds contempt,” added Pepperell. “This phenomena isn’t the issue, though, as it’s naturally occurring. Where things start to go wrong is in how we perceive the truth and then react.



"And by buying into the notion that the PGL would bring about sufficient change as to breathe life back into a game that is hardly dying alone, would in all likelihood just be breathing more vigour into the wallets of a small few at the very top.”



