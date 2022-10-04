search
Eddie Pepperell reacts as hole-in-one missed by TV cameras

Golf News

Eddie Pepperell reacts as hole-in-one missed by TV cameras

By Jamie Hall30 September, 2022
Eddie Pepperell Alfred Dunhill Links Championship DP World Tour kingsbarns
Eddie Pepperell Alfred Dunhill Links Championship Hole In One

Eddie Pepperell had a decent day at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, making a hole-in-one.

However, unless you were at the eighth hole at Kingsbarns, you won’t have seen it.

With this week’s event taking place across three courses, resources are stretched – and that meant there were no TV cameras around when Pepperell made his ace.

• Thomas Pieters tweets DP World Tour from course

• Pro has horror nine holes at Dunhill Links

Fortunately, after being alerted to the fact by musician and parodist Sam Harrop, the Englishman was on hand to describe the moment on Twitter.

“It really was a thing of beauty,” he wrote.

"’The finest sight ever seen at Kingsbarns' was how one local described it to me.”

In another tweet, he added: “If that wasn’t good viewing on TV, then you’re not doing it right. There was suffering on a mass scale out there.”

Pepperell eventually finished two over for the day – which, in horrendous conditions, was pretty good going.

• Robert MacIntyre gives verdict on Dunhill Links

• Decision due on historic club's ambitious plans

Unlike much of the field, he was able to avoid racking up a big number and is in a tie for 29th heading into the weekend.

Richard Mansell currently leads the way on ten under, two clear of Alex Noren. Only nine players were under par on Friday as the field struggled to get to grips with the horrendous conditions.

