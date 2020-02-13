Eddie Pepperell reveals what "really annoys" him

Eddie Pepperell is always good for a funny one-liner.



Stick a microphone or a keyboard in front of the Englishman and you can almost rest assured that something funny will surely follow.

So, when the European Tour team approached him to find out which golf terms annoy him the most, they must have known that a little slice of gold was incoming.



Sure enough, so it proved.



Watch this vid...



What golfing terms/ habits annoy the players.



A thread. Starting with @PepperellEddie... pic.twitter.com/Dw2qVGBX7x — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) February 12, 2020

If you look closely, you can see his tongue is, quite clearly, very much in his cheek.

Some people, however, didn't get it. For example...



And this...

worry bout getting ur card u bum — moss2284 (@ZK2284) February 12, 2020

Once a dick always a dick....... — mark lawrence (@mtlphotography) February 12, 2020

Oh dear!



If, unlike these chaps, you do get Eddie's humour (and enjoy it), you might like this or, indeed, this.

