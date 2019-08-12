Eddie Pepperell sorry for DeChambeau 'twit' tweet

English ace Eddie Pepperell has apologised to Bryson DeChambeau after referring to him as an ‘unaffected single-minded twit’ in response to footage of the American’s slow play.



Ryder Cup star DeChambeau was widely condemned over the weekend for the amount of time it took him to play in two separate videos that went viral from the second round of The Northern Trust at Liberty National.

Responding to one in particular, Pepperell tweeted:

Just look at Tommy and Justin, both looking completely bored. Slow players do this to their playing partners making the game less enjoyable. Problem is, the unaffected single minded twit in this instance, doesn’t care much for others. — Eddie Pepperell (@PepperellEddie) August 10, 2019

After completing his third round, DeChambeau gave an impassioned defence of himself and singled out Pepperell for criticism he described as ‘not fair’.



• PGA Tour announces review of its pace of play policy



“I would love to speak to him personally and talk about it," said the American. "It is what it is. We are all trying to do our best to play well and make our livelihoods and win tournaments. But when you start personally attacking people on Twitter, it's like, come on, dude. Let's have some more balls to come up and speak to me to my face about that."

In response, Pepperell has tweeted again this morning to say sorry for what he called an ‘unnecessary’ dig.

Seems my comment regarding Bryson’s slow play has garnered plenty of attention and I just want to sincerely apologise to Bryson for being personal and referring to him as a ‘twit’. That was unnecessary and something I shouldn’t have said. — Eddie Pepperell (@PepperellEddie) August 12, 2019

