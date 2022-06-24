search
Golf News

Eddie Pepperell takes another swipe at LIV stars

By Jamie Hall22 June, 2022
Eddie Pepperell is fast making himself an unofficial spokesman for the anti-LIV Golf movement.

The DP World Tour pro last week criticised several members of the breakaway venture, accusing them of risking the future of the DP World Tour.

Now the 31-year-old has had another apparent go at the Saudi-backed rebel league – in particular the vast sums being paid out to players while much of the world is facing a cost of living crisis.

“Money flying around left right and centre in golf just to keep peoples egos happy... at a time when much of the developed world, let alone the developing world, are suffering financially with grim prospects,” he wrote on Twitter.

“I somehow am ashamed to feel sad about that. This isn’t a good look.”

A number of players, including Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau, are understood to have been paid six-figure sums to appear in the LIV Series, which began at Centurion Club last month.

Pepperell last week criticised several of the players involved, particularly Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood and Sergio Garcia, describing the three Ryder Cup legends as the “rebel alliance”.

“We’ve heard rumours that Westwood thinks our tour is finished,” he said in an interview with the Sunday Times.

“If this happens and we look back and conclude that LIV Golf put the knife into the back of the European Tour, how are Westwood and Poulter and Sergio [Garcia] and these guys going to feel about themselves knowing they have been complicit?

“I rooted for Sergio, the player. It’s hard to root for Sergio, the man. The way these guys speak, quite gleefully, about what they’ve done, well, it’s just disappointing.”

