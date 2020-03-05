search
HomeGolf NewsEddie Pepperell unhappy with rules after Qatar DQ

Golf News

Eddie Pepperell unhappy with rules after Qatar DQ

By Michael McEwan05 March, 2020
Eddie Pepperell has described the rule that saw him disqualified from the Qatar Masters today as "a fair distance away from common sense".

The Englishman, a winner of the event in 2018, was booted from the remainder of the tournament after signing for a wrong score.

Whilst the total he signed for, 71, was correct, a mix-up with his playing partner resulted in some of his scores being marked in the wrong places on the card.

As a result, he will play no further part in the tournament.

Afterwards, Pepperell took to Twitter to explain what had happened - and to question the severity of his punishment.

Your thoughts?

Should signing for the correct total, but marking some scores wrongly, result in a player's disqualification? Do you think this punishment is appropriate or unfair? Leave your thoughts in our Comments section below.

