Eddie Pepperell unhappy with rules after Qatar DQ

Eddie Pepperell has described the rule that saw him disqualified from the Qatar Masters today as "a fair distance away from common sense".



The Englishman, a winner of the event in 2018, was booted from the remainder of the tournament after signing for a wrong score.



Whilst the total he signed for, 71, was correct, a mix-up with his playing partner resulted in some of his scores being marked in the wrong places on the card.



As a result, he will play no further part in the tournament.



• WATCH - Bob Mac hits massive drive in Qatar

• Tour postpones rest of season due to coronavirus

• Rory expects to win at least "one major" this year

Afterwards, Pepperell took to Twitter to explain what had happened - and to question the severity of his punishment.



1/ FYI- My DQ today wasn’t due to me running out of balls, or hitting anyone, instead, I signed for a wrong score. My total, 71, was correct and I indeed signed for that. However, my partner had me down for a 5 on one hole where I made a 6, and a 4 on another, where I made 3... — Eddie Pepperell (@PepperellEddie) March 5, 2020

I picked him up on it and I changed the card to reflect the fact I actually made a 6 on hole 11 as opposed to a 5, and a 3 on hole 16 as opposed to a 4. I then however mistakenly changed the 17th hole(), not the 16th hole on my scorecard, and handed it in... — Eddie Pepperell (@PepperellEddie) March 5, 2020

Therefore this meant I was disqualified. Quite disappointing as I actually took the time to change the original error, only to make a costlier one myself. I asked the referee if this had any bearing on my disqualification but it didn’t... — Eddie Pepperell (@PepperellEddie) March 5, 2020

The rules are the rules and I 100% accept that, but I can’t help feeling that this particular way of disqualification is a fair distance away from common sense, and that’s also disappointing. I enjoyed the course however and hopefully next time I’ll do a better job — Eddie Pepperell (@PepperellEddie) March 5, 2020

Your thoughts?

Should signing for the correct total, but marking some scores wrongly, result in a player's disqualification? Do you think this punishment is appropriate or unfair? Leave your thoughts in our Comments section below.

