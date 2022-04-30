Edinburgh golf courses attacked by “idiotic” thugs

Three popular golf courses in Edinburgh are the latest to have been targeted by vandals.



The Merchants of Edinburgh Golf Club, Silverknowes and Carrick Knowe have all been set upon by gangs riding motorbikes, causing significant damage to the playing surfaces at each venue.

Speaking to Edinburgh Live, Niall Watson, the club manager at Merchants, said: “A few of our members who were on the golf course when they were confronted by a group in balaclavas on electric motorbikes.

• DeChambeau provides injury update

• Brooks Koepka branded "scumbag piece of sh*t"

"They were far from just vandals. They were actively threatening and intimidating members right across the course.”

According to Watson, the thugs attempted to steal clubs from the golfers’ bags. However, because they were wearing balaclavas or face masks, accurate descriptions of them couldn’t be provided.

“As well as the aggressive nature of these individuals, the damage they can produce with motorbikes on greens and tees can cost golf clubs tens of thousands of pounds,” added Watson.

“There are hundreds of man hours and a huge amount of money put into producing quality playing surfaces for golfers. The financial implications to golf clubs can be massive.”

Motorbike-riding gangs were also reportedly responsible for the damage to Silverknowes and Carrick Knowe.

• PGA Tour stars in driving range bust up



• Tickets on sale for LIV Series opener



One local golfer told Edinburgh Live: "I saw a couple of greens destroyed just the weekend before there on Carrick Knowe, especially the 11th hole.

“It was scarred by multiple motorbike tracks that had ripped up the turf.”

Police Scotland are investigating the incidents. Anybody with any information should call 101.