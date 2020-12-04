search
Golf News

Golf News

Emily Pedersen rewrites Ladies European Tour record books

By Michael McEwan30 November, 2020
Emily Kristine Pedersen has become the first player in over 30 years to win three Ladies European Tour events in a row, sealing the Race to Costa del Sol title in the process.

Pedersen, 24, held off home hopeful Nuria Iturrioz to win the season-ending Andalucía Costa Del Sol Open De Espana by four shots. It was the Dane’s fifth win in her last 12 starts and helped her to finish the year with an impressive €415,000 in total prize money.

“It’s amazing to win this trophy,” she said afterwards. “It’s a big event and this really is the best finish to my season. I won the Spanish Amateur Championship here in 2013, so I feel like this one brings back some nice memories.”

Pedersen travelled to Spain on the back of a brace of victories in Saudi Arabia and her August success in the Tipsport Czech Ladies Open. Of the nine LET events contested since the tour emerged from its COVID-19 hiatus, the former Solheim Cup star has won four.

Making this most recent victory all the more special was the fact she had her father caddying for her.

“He got me in to golf and he has been a big support the whole way,” added Pedersen. “He kept me going when I was down and it is really big for me to have him here and win this amazing trophy.

“I was really happy to go through something really positive and good with him because he is right beside me off the course and, now, he has been there on it.”

Not since Marie-Laure de Lorenzi in 1988 has a player won three consecutive tournaments on the Ladies European Tour.

Pedersen’s fellow Dane, the 2018 Ryder Cup-winning captain Thomas Bjorn, was one of the first to acclaim the new European No.1. He tweeted:

