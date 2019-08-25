Emotional Carly Booth relishes long overdue win

An emotional Carly Booth described herself as “flabbergasted” after winning ending a seven-year winless drought.

The 27-year-old broke down in tears after realising she had won the Tipsport Czech Ladies Open – her third Ladies European Tour title and first since 2012.

The Scot, who started the day tied for the lead, carded rounds of 68, 69 and 70 for a nine-under-par total of 207 at Golf Resort Karlštejn to finish a stroke ahead of Finland’s Sanna Nuutinen, France’s Anais Meysonnier and English pair Charlotte Thompson and Hayley Davis.



• Six injured as lightning strikes Tour Championship

• Thorbjorn Olesen pleads not guilty to sexual assault

She’s done it!@CarlyBooth92 is the Tipsport Czech Ladies Open champion



Congratulations! Let the celebrations begin! #TCLOpic.twitter.com/3BmDOIJebe — Ladies European Tour (@LETgolf) August 25, 2019

However, it was only after she had rolled in her final putt and when the tour photographer told her the state of play that she realised she had won.

• Poulter brilliantly trolls USA with new headcovers

“I’m a little bit flabbergasted by the whole day,” said the Manchester-based player. “I played good golf and I really had to dig deep in the final round. I’m overwhelmed with happiness.

WATCH - HOW TO MASTER YOUR SHORT GAME



“It’s been seven years, so it’s a bit of a shock. Not knowing what the winning score was, I didn’t know anything about the leaderboard and I made a really solid par in the end.

• Koepka discusses 'weird' nude shoot



“I’ve had some great results here in the Czech Republic in Pro-Ams and to win the tournament means more than anything. After seven years, finally, to get another victory, it’s amazing.”

