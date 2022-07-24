search
HomeGolf NewsEmotional Richie Ramsay revels in ending title drought

Golf News

Emotional Richie Ramsay revels in ending title drought

By Michael McEwan24 July, 2022
Richie Ramsay Cazoo Classic DP World Tour Tour News Scottish news
An emotional Richie Ramsay ended a long winless drought on the DP World Tour with victory in the Cazoo Classic, then beamed: That one’s for my little girl.

Ramsay, 39, closed with a 69 at Hillside to complete a come-from-behind triumph and seal his fourth victory on the former European Tour.

Significantly, it was the Aberdonian’s first win since his daughter, Olivia, was born in April 2016 and allowed him to fulfil a promise he had made to her.

“The biggest thing for me was I made a promise to my daughter, and I don't break promises to her,” said Ramsay afterwards. “I told her I would get her a trophy so this one's for her. 

 "It just feels unbelievable. I've had some bad times over the last couple of years but I kept believing, I knew my game was good.”

Ramsay’s win comes just two months after he suffered an agonising late collapse in the British Masters.

On that occasion, a closing double-bogey at The Belfry in May put paid to the former US Amateur champion’s title hopes. However, this time around, the golf Gods were smiling on him, watching as he converted an eight-foot par putt for a one-shot victory over local favourite Paul Waring.

"I know about what happened at The Belfry,” added Ramsay. “But Hillside is links golf and I feel like I've always got an advantage when I play links golf. 

"There's nothing better than holing a putt under the gun, when it matters, when the tournament is on the line. 

 "For me, winning is everything, it's what matters in the sport. It's just great to get over the line. What a feeling as well, the way I did it, to hole that putt on the last. 

"It's just hours and hours of practice and it comes down to one shot and I managed to do it under the gun. It doesn't matter what happens now, I'll remember that for the rest of my life."

