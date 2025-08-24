Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Tommy Fleetwood was fighting back tears at East Lake after winning the Tour Championship and claiming his first victory on the PGA Tour.

The Englishman broke his maiden tag at the 164th attempt, beating Patrick Cantlay and Russell Henley by three shots in what felt like a routine success in Atlanta.

Fleetwood, 34, was rewarded with the FedEx Cup crown and the $10 million winner’s cheque for his persistence after losing multiple late leads in the recent months.

“You just keep learning don’t you,” he told NBC on the 18th green afterwards. “I guess there was Travelers, there was Memphis, there were plenty before.

“This wasn’t the most comfortable I’ve been because as they rack up you start to think other things, but I’ve had a great attitude throughout it all.

“I was a bit erratic today at times, so I was really proud how I found my swing again on the 11th or 12th hole, changed my routine a little bit. When you’ve lost it so many times, a three-shot lead down the last doesn’t feel that many.”

Despite 29 top-five finishes, a coveted trophy alluded the seven-time DP World Tour winner, who had done everything but cross the line in front on US soil.

He was pipped by Keegan Bradley at the Travelers Championship in June before losing a two-shot lead with three to play at this month’s FedEx St Jude Championship.

But Fleetwood hopes the floodgates might open for him now he’s got over the line.

“I’m proud of what I’ve done before, whether I won or not,” he insisted. “I’ve still been proud of my career and knowing I still have a long way to go and a lot to learn. And this doesn’t change that really; this is hopefully just one win and the first of many to come.

“You can’t win plenty if you don’t win the first one. I’m just so happy that I got it done, happy with my work ethic and I’ll continue to try get better and be the best I can be.”

Meanwhile, Fleetwood poured praise on his fans, including a certain Justin Rose – who was spotted filming the winning moment – after sticking with him.

“Yeah, it makes me a bit emotional,” he said of the support. “I’ve always been so lucky with the support I get and the last month or so the buzz that has been around me when I’ve been in contention has been amazing.

“To get support like that is so special and I never want to lose that. I hope everyone knows how grateful I am for it, and I said we’ll do it together. I felt like we did today, so I’m happy for me and everyone who has followed me through all this.”

John Turnbull A graduate of the University of Stirling, John joined the bunkered team in 2023 as a Content Producer, with a responsibility for covering all breaking news, tour news, grassroots content and much more besides. A keen golfer, he plays the majority of his golf at Falkirk Tryst Golf Club. Top of his 'bucket list' is a round of Pebble Beach... ideally in the company of Gareth Bale.