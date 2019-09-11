search
Empire State Building pays perfect tribute to Arnold Palmer

Golf News

Empire State Building pays perfect tribute to Arnold Palmer

By Michael McEwan11 September, 2019
Arnold Palmer

Yesterday would have been Arnold Palmer's 90th birthday.

The golf great died in September 2016 but his legacy continues to endure, as demonstrated by the numerous heartfelt tributes posted to him on social media over the last 24 hours.

However, none was quite as spectacular as the one paid by the Empire State Building in New York City.

The top of the iconic Manhattan building was lit up last night in red, white, yellow and green - the colours of Palmer's famous 'umbrella' logo - in honour of the great man and the Arnold & Winnie Palmer Foundation.

Arnold Palmer Empire State Buildoing

In a tweet, the official Empire State Building account said: "We’re celebrating their vision of a #LifeWellPlayed for future generations with lights in red, yellow, white & green this evening."

A touch of class and one that would surely have received one of the six-time major champion's famous 'thumbs up'.

