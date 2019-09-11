Yesterday would have been Arnold Palmer's 90th birthday.



The golf great died in September 2016 but his legacy continues to endure, as demonstrated by the numerous heartfelt tributes posted to him on social media over the last 24 hours.



However, none was quite as spectacular as the one paid by the Empire State Building in New York City.



• US star expects to be booed at Solheim Cup

• Nicklaus pays emotional tribute to Barnes

The top of the iconic Manhattan building was lit up last night in red, white, yellow and green - the colours of Palmer's famous 'umbrella' logo - in honour of the great man and the Arnold & Winnie Palmer Foundation.



In a tweet, the official Empire State Building account said: "We’re celebrating their vision of a #LifeWellPlayed for future generations with lights in red, yellow, white & green this evening."

• US star WDs from Solheim Cup with injury

• Where and when to watch the Solheim on TV



A touch of class and one that would surely have received one of the six-time major champion's famous 'thumbs up'.

