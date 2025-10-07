Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

England Golf has urged the government to help fund its bid to host the Solheim Cup for the first time in 2030.

The Solheim Cup – contested biennially between Europe and the United States – has never been held in England, despite being played twice in Scotland and once in Wales.

England is set to table a bid to hold it at The Grove, in Hertfordshire, but organisers are urgently seeking an additional £20 million from the Treasury to reach the £30 million total that is required.

• Tommy Fleetwood reaches career-high world ranking

• Opinion: BBC SPOTY’s golf snub can’t go on. Up step Rory McIlroy

“We believe at this moment in time, it’s right and proper that the Solheim Cup should come to England,” Jeremy Tomlinson, England Golf’s chief executive, told BBC Sport.

“We’ve provided so many players through the years and continue to do so, whether it’s Charley (Hull), Georgia (Hall), or Lottie Woad. We have such inspirational women in the game of golf that we just think it would be fantastic to be able to get the Solheim Cup.”

BBC Sport has seen the bid document, which states that a successful bid “represents huge value for England”. The governing body is confident that its bid would be successful with the necessary backing.

Talks to secure backing from the Treasury began in early spring but the International Management Group (IMG), who holds the rights for the 2030 match, want a resolution by the end of October.

Tomlinson, meanwhile, said securing the match would also bring huge economic benefits.

“We’ve just seen from the Ryder Cup the type of effect that huge golf events can have with regards to not just local economies, but to a nation,” he said.

• Ryder Cup hero reveals career change after announcing retirement

• Ryder Cup smashes Sky Sports viewing records

“And that’s certainly what we believe can happen from a Solheim Cup perspective, whether it’s actually just the spend that would happen in and around the event or whether it be the job creation.

“But also, the lead up and then the legacy post-match. We believe both locally and nationally, there’s an incredible return to host an event like this. Women in sport is just bang on where we need to be right now, making sure that we make sport the most equitable opportunity for men and women.

“We’ve seen what the Ryder Cup does for golf. We’ve seen what the Ryder Cup does for men’s golf.”

The Grove previously hosted the 2006 WGC-American Express Championship, which was co-sanctioned by the PGA Tour and European Tour.

Then world No.1 Tiger Woods won the tournament to capture his fifth WGC-American Express Championship and his twelfth World Golf Championships title.

John Turnbull A graduate of the University of Stirling, John joined the bunkered team in 2023 as a Content Producer, with a responsibility for covering all breaking news, tour news, grassroots content and much more besides. A keen golfer, he plays the majority of his golf at Falkirk Tryst Golf Club. Top of his 'bucket list' is a round of Pebble Beach... ideally in the company of Gareth Bale.