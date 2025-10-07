Sign up for our daily newsletter
Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners.
England Golf has urged the government to help fund its bid to host the Solheim Cup for the first time in 2030.
The Solheim Cup – contested biennially between Europe and the United States – has never been held in England, despite being played twice in Scotland and once in Wales.
England is set to table a bid to hold it at The Grove, in Hertfordshire, but organisers are urgently seeking an additional £20 million from the Treasury to reach the £30 million total that is required.
• Tommy Fleetwood reaches career-high world ranking
• Opinion: BBC SPOTY’s golf snub can’t go on. Up step Rory McIlroy
“We believe at this moment in time, it’s right and proper that the Solheim Cup should come to England,” Jeremy Tomlinson, England Golf’s chief executive, told BBC Sport.
“We’ve provided so many players through the years and continue to do so, whether it’s Charley (Hull), Georgia (Hall), or Lottie Woad. We have such inspirational women in the game of golf that we just think it would be fantastic to be able to get the Solheim Cup.”
BBC Sport has seen the bid document, which states that a successful bid “represents huge value for England”. The governing body is confident that its bid would be successful with the necessary backing.
Talks to secure backing from the Treasury began in early spring but the International Management Group (IMG), who holds the rights for the 2030 match, want a resolution by the end of October.
Tomlinson, meanwhile, said securing the match would also bring huge economic benefits.
“We’ve just seen from the Ryder Cup the type of effect that huge golf events can have with regards to not just local economies, but to a nation,” he said.
• Ryder Cup hero reveals career change after announcing retirement
• Ryder Cup smashes Sky Sports viewing records
“And that’s certainly what we believe can happen from a Solheim Cup perspective, whether it’s actually just the spend that would happen in and around the event or whether it be the job creation.
“But also, the lead up and then the legacy post-match. We believe both locally and nationally, there’s an incredible return to host an event like this. Women in sport is just bang on where we need to be right now, making sure that we make sport the most equitable opportunity for men and women.
“We’ve seen what the Ryder Cup does for golf. We’ve seen what the Ryder Cup does for men’s golf.”
The Grove previously hosted the 2006 WGC-American Express Championship, which was co-sanctioned by the PGA Tour and European Tour.
Then world No.1 Tiger Woods won the tournament to capture his fifth WGC-American Express Championship and his twelfth World Golf Championships title.
ALL ABOUT THE RYDER CUP
Quiz: Name every Continental European who has played in the Ryder Cup
What are the largest winning margins in Ryder Cup history?
What is the “envelope rule” at the Ryder Cup?
Future Ryder Cup host venues: Here are all the confirmed courses
The Ryder Cup stars you had completely forgotten about
Who are the best (and worst) Ryder Cup captain’s picks of all time?
More Reads
The bunkered Golf Course Guide - Scotland
Now, with bunkered, you can discover the golf courses Scotland has to offer. Trust us, you will not be disappointed.Find Courses