English ace out of US Open after positive COVID test

First, Scottie Scheffler. Now, Sam Horsfield.

The 23-year-old Englishman has withdrawn from this week’s US Open at Winged Foot after testing positive for coronavirus.

World No.81 Horsfield, a two-time winner on the European Tour recently, tested positive upon arrival on-site in New York having returned a negative at-home test as required to take part in the tournament.

He has been replaced in the field by Slovakia’s Rory Sabbatini.

In a statement posted on his Twitter account, Horsfield wrote: "It goes without saying that I am hugely disappointed to not have the opportunity to play in my fourth US Open but clearly the safety of the tournament and other players is paramount.

“I want to wish everyone all the best for a great week at Winged Foot and thank all the staff at the USGA and PGA Tour in helping me navigate the situation."



Horsfield is the second player to withdraw from the second men’s major of the year after testing positive for coronavirus.

Scottie Scheffler, who finished in a tie for fourth at last month’s US PGA Championship, was forced to pull out yesterday. The 24-year-old was replaced in the field by South Africa’s Branden Grace.

Scheffler was the first PGA Tour pro to test positive for COVID for six weeks. To date, there have been 13 positive tests among players the 15 weeks since the tour resumed from his three-month hiatus.