English amateur enjoys incredible six-hole run

For most of us, any round where we make an eagle is one to be remembered. If we ever make two in a round, it’s probably going to be a story we’ll tell for years to come.

For English amateur Monty Scowsill though, he’s unlikely to forget his first round at the Cape Province Championship in South Africa anytime soon.

The University of Exeter graduate started his tournament with two pars, before going on a run that other golfers can only dream of.

• Rory McIlroy says Phil deserves "forgiveness"



Scowsill, who plays out of Woodbridge Golf Club, made four consecutive birdies, before making two eagles to move to eight-under-par.

That’s right, back-to-back eagles. Scowsill made a three at the par-5 7th, before making a two at the par-4 8th. He would go on to play the remaining holes in level par, eventually signing for a tidy score of 64 (-8).



Back to back big birds!! 🦅 pic.twitter.com/NXDghVaigi — Monty Scowsill (@mjscowsill) March 3, 2022

Scowsill was runner-up in last year’s Amateur Championship, where he battled with Laird Shepherd over The Nairn Golf Club. He recently earned an exemption to The Ras Al Khaimah Championship, after winning the Emirates Amateur in January.

You might remember a similar feat at the Waste Management Phoenix Open back in February. Mexican Pro Carlos Ortiz made consecutive eagles when he made a hole-in-one on the famous 16th, before making another eagle on the drivable 17th.

We imagine celebrations in South Africa were more subdued, but it’s still a very impressive feat.

