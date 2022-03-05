search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsEnglish amateur enjoys incredible six-hole run

Golf News

English amateur enjoys incredible six-hole run

By Lewis Fraser03 March, 2022
Monty Scowsill Amateur Golf R&A Amateur Championship club news
Monty Scowsill Eagles

For most of us, any round where we make an eagle is one to be remembered. If we ever make two in a round, it’s probably going to be a story we’ll tell for years to come.

For English amateur Monty Scowsill though, he’s unlikely to forget his first round at the Cape Province Championship in South Africa anytime soon.

The University of Exeter graduate started his tournament with two pars, before going on a run that other golfers can only dream of.

• Rory McIlroy says Phil deserves "forgiveness"

Scowsill, who plays out of Woodbridge Golf Club, made four consecutive birdies, before making two eagles to move to eight-under-par.

That’s right, back-to-back eagles. Scowsill made a three at the par-5 7th, before making a two at the par-4 8th. He would go on to play the remaining holes in level par, eventually signing for a tidy score of 64 (-8).

Scowsill was runner-up in last year’s Amateur Championship, where he battled with Laird Shepherd over The Nairn Golf Club. He recently earned an exemption to The Ras Al Khaimah Championship, after winning the Emirates Amateur in January.

You might remember a similar feat at the Waste Management Phoenix Open back in February. Mexican Pro Carlos Ortiz made consecutive eagles when he made a hole-in-one on the famous 16th, before making another eagle on the drivable 17th.

We imagine celebrations in South Africa were more subdued, but it’s still a very impressive feat.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Amateur Golf

Related Articles - R&A

Related Articles - Amateur Championship

Related Articles - club news

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?
Drivers
play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
play button
The driver that has it all? | COBRA LTDx drivers REVIEWED!
Cobra
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

WATCH: Furious PGA Tour pro launches putter into lake
Your chance to play the Old Course ahead of 150th Open
Jon Rahm sets lofty Tiger Woods target
R&A bans Russian golfers from upcoming championships
Jon Rahm opens up on miss from ten inches

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Don’t take the club away to the inside
Watch
play button
Tighten your dispersion
Watch
play button
Swing and shoulder plane
Watch
play button
Lengthen your backswing for more power
Watch
See all videos right arrow