Golf News

English duo turn down Team GB Olympic spots

By Ryan Crombie30 June, 2021
Georgia Hall charley hull Olympic Golf olympics Womens Golf Tour News Tokyo 2021
Charley Hull and Georgia Hall have both turned down opportunities to feature for Team GB at this Summer’s Tokyo Olympics.

The final women’s Olympic golf rankings were published last night, which saw LPGA Tour winner Charley Hull named alongside Mel Reid for Team Great Britain.

However, Hull, 25, took to Instagram to announce that she would be turning down her spot in the Olympic field.

“I’ve been thinking long and hard over the past few months about this year’s Olympics and whether or not I’d be able to give my best performance given all the scheduling and travel challenges involved,” said Hull in her social media post.

“Obviously it would be a huge privilege to represent my country but I have, very reluctantly, made the tough decision not to travel this year, which has been very hard given all the amazing memories I have from my experience in Rio five years ago.

“I’ll be following Team GB closely in Tokyo and with them all the best of luck.”

With Englishwoman Hull dropping out, the replacement would have been former Women’s British Open winner Georgia Hall, however she has also turned down the invite, citing an “exhausting schedule”.

"I was honoured to have the opportunity to represent Team GB in Tokyo this year," said 25-year-old Hall.

"However, it has been an exhausting schedule spending three months away from home and, with the current restrictions in place due to COVID-19, I feel it's the best decision for me not to go.

"I don't feel that going to Japan would allow me to prepare properly for the important few weeks ahead. I wish Team GB the best of luck in Tokyo and will be supporting them all the way."

With Hall turning down the opportunity, world No.86 Jodi Ewart Shadoff is first reserve for Team GB ahead of Bronte Law.

The 60-player women’s tournament will be held at Kasumigaseki Country Club from August 4-7.

