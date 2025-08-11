Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

In a move that will have significant ramifications for members, an English Football League club has helped secure the future of a popular golf course.

Wycombe Wanderers have announced a partnership with Buckinghamshire Council that will preserve the South Buckinghamshire course in Farnham Royal.

The League One club are now the new leaseholders of the parkland site, which also includes playing pitches in a “flagship sporting hub” they hope could be transformed into a new training centre.

They will look after the public course, while developing their own plans for the space.

Subject to planning approval, this will include a big upgrade in facilities – but the golf course could be impacted.

Wycombe said in their announcement that the 18-hole course could be “modernised to a 9- or 12-hole layout to make it more flexible, accessible and appealing to a wider audience.”

It is not clear when these changes could be put in place, but Wycombe have a five-year plan to revolutionise the area.

Councillor Peter Brazier said: “I am delighted to announce that Wycombe Wanderers Football Club will be the new head leaseholder for these key sites, which are protected for sport and physical activity.

“Their vision and commitment to a multi-sports hub with modern, inclusive facilities will significantly increase opportunities for people of all ages and backgrounds across the community to play sport and be active.”

Dan Rice, the chairman and Chief Football Officer of Wycombe, said: “We are committed to a long-term partnership that enhances and future-proofs the recreational and sporting value of South Buckinghamshire Golf Course and Farnham Park.

“Our vision is founded on three key pillars: community access, sporting excellence, and environmental sustainability. “From improving grassroots and multi-sport infrastructure to developing a state-of-the-art academy and training centre, we aim to create a lasting legacy that benefits both current users and future generations.”