English legend makes bold Tiger Woods prediction

Tony Jacklin says he wouldn’t be surprised to see Tiger Woods win another major this season.



Speaking to bunkered.co.uk, Jacklin predicted that the 15-time major champion could add to his haul this year, and potentially defend the Masters title he won last year.

“I think everybody knows beyond any doubt that golf is a mind game and nobody in the game today has a stronger mind than Tiger,” said the Englishman. “He’s on a different planet mentally. He constantly tests himself all of the time, so if he stays physically well then yeah he’s going to win a major this season. He’s capable of doing anything when he is in shape."

• What the hell's happened to Augusta National?!

• Tour pro involved in car crash in Dubai

Woods made global headlines last year when he ended an 11-year drought in the game’s four biggest events by holding off Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson and Xander Schauffele to win his fifth Green Jacket.



WATCH - TAYLORMADE SIM vs SIM MAX



Jacklin believes that Augusta represents his best chance of adding to his major haul.

“It’s extraordinary what he’s done there,” said the former Ryder Cup skipper. “He’s got five [wins] at the moment, he loves the course, the environment. When he shows up at Augusta, he’s hungry to win and he knows exactly how to plot his way around. He’s more than capable of winning and I’d absolutely be tipping him as the favourite.

• The best of Eddie Pep's Twitter: Vol. 2

• “We are not robots,” says Garcia on 2019 flare-ups

“Then again, if he has a 73 or 74 in the first round then forget about it, it’s not going to happen. If he’s heading into the last day and he’s within touching distance of the lead, then he’s got a magnificent chance. Nobody teeing it up going into the Masters will want to win it more.”



The 2020 Masters Tournament takes place at Augusta National from April 9-12.

