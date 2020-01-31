search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsEnglish legend makes bold Tiger Woods prediction

Golf News

English legend makes bold Tiger Woods prediction

By Ryan Crombie24 January, 2020
Tiger Woods Tony Jacklin The Masters Masters 2020 Major Championships Augusta National
Tiger Woods

Tony Jacklin says he wouldn’t be surprised to see Tiger Woods win another major this season.

Speaking to bunkered.co.uk, Jacklin predicted that the 15-time major champion could add to his haul this year, and potentially defend the Masters title he won last year.

“I think everybody knows beyond any doubt that golf is a mind game and nobody in the game today has a stronger mind than Tiger,” said the Englishman. “He’s on a different planet mentally. He constantly tests himself all of the time, so if he stays physically well then yeah he’s going to win a major this season. He’s capable of doing anything when he is in shape."

• What the hell's happened to Augusta National?!

• Tour pro involved in car crash in Dubai

Woods made global headlines last year when he ended an 11-year drought in the game’s four biggest events by holding off Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson and Xander Schauffele to win his fifth Green Jacket.

WATCH - TAYLORMADE SIM vs SIM MAX

Jacklin believes that Augusta represents his best chance of adding to his major haul.

“It’s extraordinary what he’s done there,” said the former Ryder Cup skipper. “He’s got five [wins] at the moment, he loves the course, the environment. When he shows up at Augusta, he’s hungry to win and he knows exactly how to plot his way around. He’s more than capable of winning and I’d absolutely be tipping him as the favourite. 

• The best of Eddie Pep's Twitter: Vol. 2

• “We are not robots,” says Garcia on 2019 flare-ups

“Then again, if he has a 73 or 74 in the first round then forget about it, it’s not going to happen. If he’s heading into the last day and he’s within touching distance of the lead, then he’s got a magnificent chance. Nobody teeing it up going into the Masters will want to win it more.”

The 2020 Masters Tournament takes place at Augusta National from April 9-12.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Tiger Woods

Related Articles - Tony Jacklin

Related Articles - The Masters

Related Articles - Masters 2020

Related Articles - Major Championships

Related Articles - Augusta National

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
CALLAWAY MAVRIK DRIVERS - Should one of these be your new driver?
Callaway
play button
MAVRIK vs EPIC FLASH – Is Callaway’s new driver longer???
Callaway
play button
REVIEW – TAYLORMADE SIM vs SIM MAX
TaylorMade
play button
NEW TAYLORMADE SIM DRIVERS – Why you NEED to try them
TaylorMade
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Graeme McDowell hit with bizarre slow play warning
Tickets on-sale NOW for 2020 Scottish Golf Show
8 big names who can join the Senior Tour this year
Coronavirus causes "cancellation" of tour event
"Shocking!" - Golfers fume as first Scots course closure of 2020 is confirmed

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
REVIEW - Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Don’t shift your weight off the ball
Watch
play button
A good grip will give you more consistency
Watch
play button
Every swing should start with a good posture
Watch
play button
Increase your stability for more consistency
Watch
See all videos right arrow