English youngster cards 58... with a bogey!

Did you have a good weekend on the golf course?
Chances it wasn’t as good as Craig Passmore’s.
The 17-year-old from Devon shot a 58 – that’s right, fifty-eight – in a club event at the Players Club in Bristol.
Passmore, who has recently earned an England call-up, went round the par-72 layout in 14-under… with a bogey on his card!
He wrapped up his incredible round by chipping in from 45 yards.
“I just dropped the club and held my head in my hands!” he told the England Golf website. “My previous best score was a round of seven-under par. To then come in with a round that was 14-under par is surreal.
“I have to say everyone at the course was really happy for me and the boys I know in the England set-up were also quick to pass on their congratulations on social media.
“There were a few comments expressing disbelief – but I guess that was to be expected.”
Passmore is hoping his stunning finish to 2019 is an omen for good things to come in 2020.
“I went into the 2019 season with no expectations,” he added. “I had had a couple of poor years really and decided to try and relax and try and play a more natural game.
“I made the quarter-finals of the British Boys’ and I’d like to go
further in 2020. I should look at things like the Carris and other boys’
events too.
“I’ve not been involved at England level before and that’s something I’m really looking forward to as I know the experience of these team events will help me develop.
“The way the 2019 season has ended has given me plenty of encouragement for 2020.”