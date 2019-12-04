English youngster cards 58... with a bogey!

Did you have a good weekend on the golf course?



Chances it wasn’t as good as Craig Passmore’s.

The 17-year-old from Devon shot a 58 – that’s right, fifty-eight – in a club event at the Players Club in Bristol.

Passmore, who has recently earned an England call-up, went round the par-72 layout in 14-under… with a bogey on his card!

He wrapped up his incredible round by chipping in from 45 yards.



• WATCH - Pro reacts to carding 83

• Golfers want Prince Andrew's patronages revoked

“I just dropped the club and held my head in my hands!” he told the England Golf website. “My previous best score was a round of seven-under par. To then come in with a round that was 14-under par is surreal.

“I have to say everyone at the course was really happy for me and the boys I know in the England set-up were also quick to pass on their congratulations on social media.



PLAY THE BUNKERED FANTASY GOLF WINTER LEAGUE



“There were a few comments expressing disbelief – but I guess that was to be expected.”

Passmore is hoping his stunning finish to 2019 is an omen for good things to come in 2020.



• Jason Day WDs from Presidents Cup



“I went into the 2019 season with no expectations,” he added. “I had had a couple of poor years really and decided to try and relax and try and play a more natural game.

INTRODUCING... THE BEST DEAL IN GOLF



“I made the quarter-finals of the British Boys’ and I’d like to go further in 2020. I should look at things like the Carris and other boys’ events too.



• BANNED! Historic club takes bold stance



“I’ve not been involved at England level before and that’s something I’m really looking forward to as I know the experience of these team events will help me develop.

“The way the 2019 season has ended has given me plenty of encouragement for 2020.”