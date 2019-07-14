search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf News#EpicMission: Our boys are winners!

Golf News

#EpicMission: Our boys are winners!

By Bryce Ritchie04 July, 2019
Ken 0488

Halfway through their #EpicMission and our four readers have managed to win their first tournament.

Epic Mission is a summer-long campaign that takes four golfers on a four-month-long journey to try and improve via help from partners Callaway and YouTube star Steve Johnston.

And just a matter of weeks after putting their new custom-fitted gear into action, they’ve won their first trophy.

Playing in the Falkirk Golf Club Pro’s Day Texas Scramble, the team won by four points to seal their first-ever victory.

“It was great,” said Epic Mission member Ross Crilly. “We all did our bit and had to pull together to get it done. We all played well and Darren (Niblo) holed a couple of long putts, which really helped us.

“It was absolutely chucking it down but we got the job down. We’re all chuffed.”

Gordon Graham told bunkered.co.uk that beating the 52-strong field was a great accomplishment for him on a personal level, as he gave himself a challenge under the Texas Scramble format, with the team not using any of his four tee shots with six holes remaining.

“We ended up using my tee shots on five of the last six holes so that was good,” said Gordon, who told us a few weeks ago about how Epic Mission had given him a positive new outlook on golf.

“We actually played really well as a team. Ross was bombing his driver and Darren was superb with his new irons.”

Watch Episodes 1-3 of our Epic Mission on our YouTube channel here.

Related Articles - Golf News

Golf News

Bernd Wiesberger the man to beat at Renaissance
Scottish Open - Final round tee times
Tour pro fumes at caddie in Twitter rant
The difference between Scottish and US golf fans in one hilarious tweet
Bob MacIntyre: The Oban lad with the Open goal

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
Review: Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick tips with Denis Pugh and Peter Barber See all videos right arrow

play button
Get more width in your backswing
Watch
play button
Increase your shaft lean for more consistency
Watch
play button
Even the right grip change can feel strange
Watch
play button
Create more power with your wrists
Watch
See all videos right arrow