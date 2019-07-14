EpicMission: Our boys are winners!

Halfway through their #EpicMission and our four readers have managed to win their first tournament.



Epic Mission is a summer-long campaign that takes four golfers on a four-month-long journey to try and improve via help from partners Callaway and YouTube star Steve Johnston.

And just a matter of weeks after putting their new custom-fitted gear into action, they’ve won their first trophy.

Playing in the Falkirk Golf Club Pro’s Day Texas Scramble, the team won by four points to seal their first-ever victory.

“It was great,” said Epic Mission member Ross Crilly. “We all did our bit and had to pull together to get it done. We all played well and Darren (Niblo) holed a couple of long putts, which really helped us.

“It was absolutely chucking it down but we got the job down. We’re all chuffed.”

Gordon Graham told bunkered.co.uk that beating the 52-strong field was a great accomplishment for him on a personal level, as he gave himself a challenge under the Texas Scramble format, with the team not using any of his four tee shots with six holes remaining.

“We ended up using my tee shots on five of the last six holes so that was good,” said Gordon, who told us a few weeks ago about how Epic Mission had given him a positive new outlook on golf.

“We actually played really well as a team. Ross was bombing his driver and Darren was superb with his new irons.”



Watch Episodes 1-3 of our Epic Mission on our YouTube channel here.

