Erik van Rooyen sorry for US PGA meltdown

South Africa's Erik van Rooyen has apologised for his angry outburst during last week's US PGA Championship.

The 31-year-old missed the cut at Kiawah Island after a second round 81, his frustrations boiling over when he dunked his tee shot into the water at the par-3 17th.

The normally placid van Rooyen reacted furiously, taking several swipes at the tee markers. After almost striking a spectator with shrapnel, he took another angry swing that sent Gareth Lord - the caddie of his playing partner Matt Wallace - ducking for cover.

Footage of Lord subsequently refusing to shake van Rooyen's hand at the end of the round was widely shared on social media.

Having had time to reflect, the world No.84 says he regrets his tantrum.

In a statement posted on his Twitter account, van Rooyen said that he has "done some reflecting", adding: "My actions at the PGA Championship were unacceptable. I would like to apologise to my team, my sponsors, the PGA of America and the fans for letting you and myself down.

"It was totally out of character for me and it should not have happened. I will learn from this and do better."

Last week's US PGA Championship was the first time that van Rooyen had missed the cut in eight major appearances.

He finished in a tie for eighth the first time he played in the tournament back in 2019.