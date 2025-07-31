Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Former Champion Golfer of the Year Ernie Els has called upon the R&A to take The Open back to a forgotten venue in Scotland.

The governing body has only selected two future venues: Royal Birkdale next year and the Old Course at St Andrews in 2027.

But Els, who won his first Claret Jug at Muirfield in 2002, is hopeful the East Lothian course will follow next in 2028.

“Yes, Muirfield should host [The Open] as soon as possible,” the South African told reporters at the launch of Els Club Vilamoura.

“I’m not sure why it’s not gone back there. It’s been more than ten years. Normally there is a ten-year gap between Opens at a particular course.

“In my view, Muirfield is up there, it’s in my top three [courses].”

• Historic Scottish golf course in fresh bid to prevent coastal erosion

• ‘It sucks’ – Cam Smith opens up on major frustrations

Despite being one of the most iconic venues in the Open rota – hosting golf’s oldest major ten times previously – it hasn’t returned since 2013.

That was due in part to a row between the R&A and The Honourable Company of Edinburgh Golfers, which owns Muirfield, before it was briefly excluded from hosting The Open in 2016.

It failed to secure a two-thirds majority required to admit female members at the club; however, the motion was passed a year later and that was reverted.

Meanwhile, there are other logistical issues in the way of Muirfield and an 11th Open Championship.

The Genesis Scottish Open, traditionally played the week before The Open, will be staged at the neighbouring Renaissance Club, prompting concerns over hosting two large-scale events in successive weeks.

Speaking at Royal Portrush earlier this month, R&A CEO Mark Darbon said a decision on the 2028 venue would be announced before the middle of next year – and that talks with Muirfield are underway.

• Charley Hull gives damning verdict on AIG Women’s Open prospects

• Donald Trump ‘deserves’ Open at Turnberry, says son

“We love the golf course at Muirfield,” he said. “We’re in a discussion with the venue right now. There are some things that we need to evolve at Muirfield.

“The practice ground in particular is a challenge for us with a modern Open and there’s some work we need to do with the venue to facilitate some of the infrastructure that we require, some cabling to enable the scale of the production that we have these days.

“But it’s a good dialogue and we’d love to be back there in the future.”

Els, who also won The Open at Royal Lytham & St Annes, also backed the Lancashire venue – and Trump Turnberry – to host the major again.

“A lot of these courses need some length now,” he said.” These youngsters are hitting it so far. I think that’s the problem. So, let’s wait and see.”

John Turnbull A graduate of the University of Stirling, John joined the bunkered team in 2023 as a Content Producer, with a responsibility for covering all breaking news, tour news, grassroots content and much more besides. A keen golfer, he plays the majority of his golf at Falkirk Tryst Golf Club. Top of his 'bucket list' is a round of Pebble Beach... ideally in the company of Gareth Bale.