search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsErnie Els disagrees with Nicklaus on distance debate

Golf News

Ernie Els disagrees with Nicklaus on distance debate

By Michael McEwan19 July, 2020
Ernie Els Jack Nicklaus Driving Distance distance debate Rules of Golf Equipment Bryson DeChambeau Martin Slumbers R&A USGA
Ernie Els

Jack Nicklaus believes that the R&A and USGA need to impose tighter restrictions on equipment to protect the integrity of the game.

Ernie Els disagrees.

The four-time major champion took to Twitter to share his views on the distance debate just days after Nicklaus called on the game’s rulemakers to roll back the golf ball.

• DeChambeau hits back at R&A chief's warning

• This Tiger Woods stat will blow your mind

During an appearance on the CBS broadcast of the Memorial Tournament, Nicklaus said: The golf ball is a very, very simple thing to fix and I’ve been preaching about it for 43 years,” he said. “That’s when I first went to the USGA [about it]. That’s a long time to be saying, ‘Oh, we’re studying it.’

“Guys, stop studying it. Do something will you please?”

Within 48 hours, Els – not the most prolific Tweeter – contradicted 18-time major champion Nicklaus’ sentiments, suggesting a different approach altogether.

• Introducing the coolest links you've never played

• Meet the man with over 30,000 golf books

“Our game is in a good place,” observed the 50-year-old ‘Big Easy’. “Equipment improvements and distance are here to stay. Full stop. We need a ‘serious’ premium on accuracy. Golf courses don’t need to be longer. Make the Tour rough knee high, fairways fast and firm which is fair for all players.”

The distance issue has been attracting considerable attention again thanks to the big-hitting exploits of Bryson DeChambeau.

The American put on approximately 20 pounds during the COVID-19 lockdown in a bid to defeat courses with brawn rather than brains.

• Bryson DeChambeau embroiled in rules fiasco

• Popular Scots course hits major milestone

He has proven largely successful, too, posting seven consecutive top-10 finishes on the tour – including one win – before a missed cut at the Memorial ended his streak.

DeChambeau’s prodigious length off the tee prompted R&A chief executive Martin Slumbers to warn that he will impose tighter sanctions on equipment standards if the American’s power becomes a trend.   

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Ernie Els

Related Articles - Jack Nicklaus

Related Articles - Driving Distance

Related Articles - distance debate

Related Articles - Rules of Golf

Related Articles - Equipment

Related Articles - Bryson DeChambeau

Related Articles - Martin Slumbers

Related Articles - R&A

Related Articles - USGA

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
The one swing thought EVERY golfer needs
lessons
play button
FOOTJOY PRO|SL CARBON vs ECCO S-THREE - Are these the best spikeless golf shoes money can buy?
FootJoy
play button
A simple way to get better rhythm in your golf swing
lessons
play button
This drill will fix your backswing... INSTANTLY!
lessons
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Birdie blitz blasts David Law into British Masters lead
Want a personalised video message from a tour pro? Here's how...
The R&A pledges financial support for renowned Faldo Series
History made at Dumbarnie Links... just weeks after opening!
New-look Eddie Pepperell feels "amazing" after lockdown diet

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
A flatter swing plane will help cure your slice
Watch
play button
Move the ball further forward in your stance
Watch
play button
How to stop hooking the ball
Watch
play button
Get your takeaway on the correct plane
Watch
See all videos right arrow