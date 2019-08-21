search
Ernie Els' new business venture is, well, odd

Golf News

Ernie Els' new business venture is, well, odd

By bunkered.co.uk21 August, 2019
Ernie Els

Ernie Els already has a pretty diverse business portfolio. From golf courses to wine to organic energy bars, the four-time major champion’s name features on a whole host of different products. 

However, the latest one has raised a few eyebrows… and no wonder.

The South African has partnered with Florida Pet Treats to launch ‘Ernie Els Champion Training Treats’, a range of nutritional, tasty training treats for dogs and cats.

Available in chicken and salmon flavours, it is said that these treats “contain no nasties”; only human-grade, natural ingredients sourced from ethical suppliers.

“Food is fuel; we know how true that is for athletes,” said Els, a lifelong dog owner. “The same ethos holds true for your dog or cat. As responsible owners, keeping our pets active and healthy through proper nutrition is something we should all take seriously. That’s what Champion Training Treats are all about. Basically, doing right by your beloved dog or cat.”

Els officially launched the product this week at SuperZoo, an annual show in Las Vegas which attracts more than 10,000 retailers, product suppliers and service providers.

“SuperZoo is the perfect platform for us to launch our product,” said Ernie. “It is an entirely new arena for me and I’m proud to be involved with the best in the business in the Florida Pet Treats company.

"It’s a great product and I love the idea that we can use my name to help give our four-legged foodies healthier, happier lives.”

