Golf News

Scots golf club hits out after vandals strike

By Jamie Hall17 January, 2022
Erskine Golf Club Scotland Golf News vandalism Scottish Golf
Erskine Gc Vandalism

A Scottish golf club has hit out after it was targeted by vandals.

Damage was caused by yobs at Erskine Golf Club over the weekend, with a wooden building left in ruins. 

Pictures showed the building completely destroyed, with the roof collapsed and wood strewn over the ground.

Empty drink cans could also be seen nearby in the aftermath.

The club took to social media to voice its frustration, asking: “Why do people feel the need to behave like this?” 

It received several replies from people shocked at the damage. 

Ewan MacLeod described the incident as “so disheartening”, while staff at Cochrane Castle GC branded it “absolutely outrageous”. 

Bryan Wilson said it was “pathetic”, while another user claimed there was a trend of increasing vandalism in the area.

