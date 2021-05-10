Euan Walker agrees partnership with Scots club

Challenge Tour pro Euan Walker has agreed a deal to represent Dundonald Links as their touring professional.



The 25-year-old Scot is aiming to emulate fellow countrymen Grant Forrest and Robert MacIntyre in getting his career off to a fast start and believes that the new partnership will give him the best possible opportunity to achieve that.

“To have the facilities that Dundonald has to offer so close to my home makes it the perfect place to base myself from,” said Walker.

“Watching Grant and Bob perform so well early on in their careers gives me the belief and encouragement that I need. I know how hard they have worked, so I am under no illusions as to what I need to do.

“Having the right team and set-up around you is key to becoming a successful golfer, and I see Dundonald as an important part of this for me.”

After a very successful amateur career, Euan turned professional immediately after the 2019 Walker Cup at Hoylake, and in his very first European Tour event, he made the cut and finished in a credible tie for 40th place.

He then followed this up with a strong showing at European Tour School, where he secured full playing rights on the European Challenge Tour.

With the worldwide impact of COVID-19, Euan’s professional career was effectively put on hold for a year, other than the occasional start on the European Tour or Challenge Tour whenever the opportunity arose.

Euan launches his 2021 European Challenge Tour campaign next week in Sweden, with back-to-back events in Malmo and Stockholm and will then follow the Road to Mallorca in the hope of securing a European Tour card for 2022.