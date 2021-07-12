All eyes were on Wembley Stadium last night as England took on Italy in the final of EURO 2020.

Around 60,000 fans packed into the ground to see Gareth Southgate's men fall to a dramatic penalty shoot-out defeat, with around millions more watching on television.

Amongst them were many of the world's top golfers.

Former Ryder Cup star Edoardo Molinari was thrilled to see his compatriots seal a second victory in Europe's premier international competition - and, celebrating on Twitter, the 40-year-old couldn't resist poking fun at England's "It's coming home" rallying cry...

FOOTBALL IS COMING HOME!!!

4 times World Champions and 2 time European Champions…the home of football is in Italy!!!

— Edoardo Molinari (@DodoMolinari) July 11, 2021

Months of singing “football is going home”…you can keep singing what you want while we show you how to play football and lift trophies in your own stadium! — Edoardo Molinari (@DodoMolinari) July 11, 2021

His delight was in stark contrast to the disappointment of his English colleagues, not least Ian Poulter. Read this post...

I’ve been trying to come up with something profound and the best I can do is…. Well done Italy. The best team won. @azzurri — Lee Westwood (@WestwoodLee) July 11, 2021

So proud of @England — Andrew 'Beef' Johnston (@BeefGolf) July 11, 2021

You did us proud @England when the country needed a lift. It’s been an amazing month watching Gareth and his team… Roll on the WC #ThreeLions#EURO2020 — Justin ROSE (@JustinRose99) July 11, 2021

It was left to Ryder Cup-winning captain to be the impartial voice of reason...

England have been magnificent in this Euros.

My heart breaks for this group of players.

Remember these are young lads that carried the nation on their shoulders.

Be kind, they gave everything they had.

Congratulations to Italy. Great team.

— Thomas Bjørn (@thomasbjorngolf) July 11, 2021

Finally, spare a thought for Matt Fitzpatrick. The 26-year-old had a ticket for the match at Wembley but, after getting into contention to win Scottish Open, faced a race against to make it.

A 90-minute weather delay in the final round at The Renaissance ruined his hopes of making the game... and then he lost in a play-off for his seventh European Tour title to Min Woo Lee.

Ouch!