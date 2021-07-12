search
EURO 2020: Tour pros react to England's penalty shoot-out defeat

Golf News

EURO 2020: Tour pros react to England's penalty shoot-out defeat

By bunkered.co.uk12 July, 2021
Euro 2020 England vs Italy football Edoardo Molinari Ian Poulter Lee Westwood Thomas Bjorn
Euro 2020 Trophy

All eyes were on Wembley Stadium last night as England took on Italy in the final of EURO 2020.

Around 60,000 fans packed into the ground to see Gareth Southgate's men fall to a dramatic penalty shoot-out defeat, with around millions more watching on television. 

Amongst them were many of the world's top golfers.

Former Ryder Cup star Edoardo Molinari was thrilled to see his compatriots seal a second victory in Europe's premier international competition - and, celebrating on Twitter, the 40-year-old couldn't resist poking fun at England's "It's coming home" rallying cry...

His delight was in stark contrast to the disappointment of his English colleagues, not least Ian Poulter. Read this post...

It was left to Ryder Cup-winning captain to be the impartial voice of reason...

Finally, spare a thought for Matt Fitzpatrick. The 26-year-old had a ticket for the match at Wembley but, after getting into contention to win Scottish Open, faced a race against to make it. 

A 90-minute weather delay in the final round at The Renaissance ruined his hopes of making the game... and then he lost in a play-off for his seventh European Tour title to Min Woo Lee. 

Ouch!

