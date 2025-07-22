Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

In a move that will pave the way for Keegan Bradley to be playing captain for the US Ryder Cup team, Team Europe has agreed to a significant rule change.

There’s been so much talk about whether Bradley – the world No.7 – would become the first man to assume the dual role in this clash since Arnold Palmer back in 1963.

The calls for Bradley to play increased after his victory at the Travelers Championship last month – and it now appears he is ready to tee it up for his own team.

According to the Telegraph, Luke Donald has agreed a key change to the ‘captains agreement’ which will allow Bradley to delegate to a de facto captain if he is playing during a session.

In previous Ryder Cups, the captains agreement has meant that only those in charge can give advice to players during a match – and not their assistants.

But it is now understood that Bradley has agreed with Donald over a new clause that will allow him to designate a vice-captain that responsibility when he is competing inside the ropes.

After the end of the major season finished in a dominant Scottie Scheffler at the Open, all eyes are now turning to Bethpage Black.

While Bradley looks set to pick himself, he has already confirmed that Bryson DeChambeau will be on his team in New York.

“Bryson is going to be a very important piece to us winning the Ryder Cup,” Bradley told Sports Illustrated.

“He brings so much. He brings energy, passion but most importantly, he’s one of the best players on the planet.”

