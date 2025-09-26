Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Michael Jordan is perched far too close to the 14th green with a forlorn look across his face. It’s not even 11am on Friday, but Keegan Bradley is in desperate need of a break.

Never mind. Jon Rahm has made another one. ‘Europe stay 3UP’. “Ole! Ole! Ole! Ole!”

Up ahead on the hill, the ‘Ryder Cup Guardians’ are yelling back-and-forth about what side of the tee box they’re on. The Spanish contingent pitched beside me cannot contain themselves.

They called this The Bearpit. What bearpit?

As Bethpage Black began turning blue on a rampant Friday morning foursomes session, you were left wondering on the grounds exactly what the pre-tournament fuss was about.

Collin Morikawa implored chaos after a tame few practice days, but a subdued first tee environment set the tone. After the DJ spun America’s Greatest Hits, Luke Donald’s chosen eight weren’t cowed as they strolled into a setting more school disco than gladiatorial battleground.

An intimidating start to the contest this was certainly not. And stepping out on the course, it wasn’t any more lively, either.

Curiously, given the airport-heavy security checks as we arrived, the Bethpage air was filled by a rather thick scent of cannabis, rather than the widely-expected roars of ‘USA, USA, USA’.

The Europeans slipped quietly into their comfort zone, and Rory McIlroy was leading the charge.

‘Rory’s missed that one before,” one fan barked as McIlroy was forced to hole out a gimme on the second. McIlroy turned around, grinned, refocused and tidied up. About as vulgar as it got.

Quickly, he and Tommy Fleetwood had built an unassailable lead and the doubts about this left-field Morikawa/Harris English pairing were confirmed.

A group ahead, the world No.1 Scottie Scheffler was taking a beating from Matt Fitzpatrick and Ludvig Aberg. Russell Henley’s case of the pulls was not helping Scheffler’s, or indeed Bradley’s cause.

And so admittedly, there wasn’t much to cheer about on the first few holes. But even so, the US mood both inside and out of the ropes was remarkably low-key.

Bryson DeChambeau had expended so much energy causing mayhem on the first tee that he spent so much of his defeat thereafter looking incredulous. Beyond his booming opening drive, DeChambeau could do little to rile up the crowd and stem the flow.

In fact, we had to wait until 9am, almost two hours after the first tee shot, that the familiar ‘USA’ roar finally emerged. Not for a long putt though. But from the huge queue for the bar that had just opened its doors by the ninth fairway. Those $19 lagers were a necessary tonic.

Of course, it’s in the afternoons this weekend that the noise will ramp up with the alcohol sales. Donald Trump’s arrival on the first tee for the fourballs has sparked bedlam too.

But will that carry out onto the course?

Other than poor American play, there seems to be a couple reasons for the muted atmosphere early on.

It is not so much the money the US team may be trousering this week – that’s been dismissed as a non-issue on Long Island – but how much they fans needed to fork out just to be here.

Tickets being sold at $750 on general sale and over $1000 on the resale market is not conducive to the chaos Morikawa had demanded. Equally striking, though, is the volume of tickets that have landed in European hands. Donald’s men are of course outnumbered, but they have support lining each fairway.

In the Covid-era blowout at Whistling Straits in 2021 Europe were completely swarmed by the home crowd. Here there is more room for inspiration.

“We just had the President fly over in Air Force One, so I have a feeling things will change here,” Bradley said in a TV interview as Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele closed out the first US point.

The European fans camped out beside the 11th fairway thought differently. “There’s a new Donald in Town” their T-shirts read. “Luke, you’re the best Donald,” one shouted to a chorus of blue cheers.

He certainly hasn’t had a misstep like his rival Bradley just yet. It’s only Friday and the task remains a mammoth one.

But in this setting Europe have nothing to fear.

