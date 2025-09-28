Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Europe almost surrendered a seven-point lead before clinching the Ryder Cup as Keegan Bradley’s resurrected US team came up short of the biggest comeback in the match’s history.

On a surreal, exhausting singles Sunday, only Ludvig Aberg claimed a full point for Europe at Bethpage Black. Luke Donald required the gutsy Shane Lowry and Tyrrell Hatton to salvage the halves he required to lift the trophy.

After Tony Jacklin, Donald becomes only the second European captain to mastermind victories both home and away. In the trophy celebrations, European players were already chanting for “two more years.”

It was extraordinary that there was any jeopardy at all on this excruciating afternoon on Long Island. Especially given Donald’s big-hitters made an auspicious start with an 11.5-4.5 overnight advantage.

But very quickly it looked like turning into a nightmare in the gripping singles, reduced to 11 matches after the Envelope Rule was invoked after Viktor Hovland’s injury ruled him out on Sunday morning.

Just how critical that half-point proved to be.

Because, after Cameron Young, the inspired New Yorker, and Justin Thomas both stole their matches against Justin Rose and Tommy Fleetwood on the 18th hole, the dominoes started to fall.

Scottie Sheffler had seen off a drained Rory McIlroy in their heavyweight showdown on the 18th and Xander Schauffele accounted for Jon Rahm. Matt Fitzpatrick’s 5up lead on Bryson DeChambeau after eight holes evaporated. As the wall of red mounted and with the Europeans dazed, Donald was shellshocked. Where was his half-point to retain the cup coming from?

An unthinkable collapse from an 11.5-4.5 point lead came into the rear view mirror.

So up stepped Lowry way down in match eight. From two down with four to play against Russell Henley, the Irishman fought back incredibly, nailing a six foot birdie putt on the final hole to ensure Europe would at least be retaining the trophy.

“That was the hardest couple of hours of my whole life,” Lowry said in tears. “I just can’t believe that putt went in. The Ryder Cup means everything to me. Honestly, I’ve won the Open in Ireland; it’s amazing, it’s a dream come true. But the Ryder Cup for me is everything.”

Tyrrell Hatton then snatched a half from his point against Collin Morikawa to make Europe history makers. While the celebrations ensued beyond the 18th green, Robert MacIntyre settled for a half with Sam Burns to settle the score at 15-13.

Boy was there jeopardy. But the Fairytale of New York came after all.

MORE TO FOLLOW

RYDER CUP SUNDAY SINGLES RESULTS

Cam Young 1UP vs Justin Rose

Justin Thomas 1UP vs Tommy Fleetwood

Bryson DeChambeau vs Matt Fitzpatrick TIED

Scottie Scheffler 1UP vs Rory McIlroy

Patrick Cantlay vs Ludvig Aberg 2&1

Xander Schauffele 4&3 vs Jon Rahm

J.J Spaun 2&1 vs Sepp Straka

Russell Henley vs Shane Lowry TIED

Ben Griffin 1UP vs Rasmus Hojgaard

Collin Morikawa vs Tyrrell Hatton TIED

Sam Burns vs Robert MacIntyre TIED

Ben Parsons is the Senior Writer at bunkered and is the man to come to for all of the latest news, across both the professional and amateur games. Formerly of The Mirror and Press Association, he is a member at Halifax Golf Club and is a long-suffering fan of both Manchester United and the Wales rugby team.