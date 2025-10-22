Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Three-time DP World Tour winner Marco Penge has been backed to hit the ground running next season, when he embarks on life on the PGA Tour.

Penge, 27, has enjoyed a career season, lifting a hat-trick of trophies in the last six months. This time last year, the Englishman was forced to save his DP World Tour card in dramatic fashion, sinking a putt to make the cut at the Genesis Championship and rescue his playing rights.

Now, after securing his PGA Tour card via the Race to Dubai standings, in which he only trails Rory McIlroy, his coach Alex Buckner is confident the move will suit his player.

“I’d like to think he’d have a great year,” Buckner told bunkered.co.uk. “The golf courses will suit him better, and he’ll be able to take advantage of his distance and his super power.”

Should Penge earn the first of ten PGA Tour cards from the Race to Dubai standings, he’ll qualify for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and the Genesis Invitational in February – two of the first three Signature Events of the season.

And the recent Spanish Open champ is currently eligible for the Masters and The Open thanks to his win at Club de Campo Villa de Madrid, as well as the PLAYERS, in March.

“As a DP World Tour graduate, there is not a single person to come through the scheme that has had a better start in their first year on the PGA Tour,” Buckner added. “So, all the cards are in his favour, and I like to think he’ll make the most of it.”

A common concern for DP World Tour players heading Stateside is the lifestyle – and adapting to it. Several high-profile players, including Robert MacIntyre, have explained how they felt uncomfortable with their new life on the other side of the Atlantic.

It’s a challenge Penge and his coach are aware of, but one they’re hopeful won’t hold him back.

“We do have a couple of barriers with settling yourself in America, playing golf courses you’ve never played before,” he said. “You know, Marco’s had a season on DP World Tour before this year.

“So, a lot of the golf courses he’s coming back to. He’s already half done the prep from the year before, so there is going to be a few things to start thinking of adapting to lifestyle-wise. But he’s got an incredible chance, and he’ll also have the opportunities to have success.”

After a two-week break, Penge will tee it up in Abu Dhabi for the first leg of the DP World Tour’s season-ending playoffs in the Middle East.

He’ll head into it just over 400 points behind Masters champion Rory McIlroy in the Race to Dubai standings, as the Northern Irishman bids to notch a seventh crown.

John Turnbull A graduate of the University of Stirling, John joined the bunkered team in 2023 as a Content Producer, with a responsibility for covering all breaking news, tour news, grassroots content and much more besides. A keen golfer, he plays the majority of his golf at Falkirk Tryst Golf Club. Top of his 'bucket list' is a round of Pebble Beach... ideally in the company of Gareth Bale.