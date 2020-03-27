Tommy Fleetwood believes the Ryder Cup should follow the lead of the Olympic Games and football’s European Championships, and postpone until 2021.

The Englishman told The Times that the decision should be taken in order to preserve the integrity of qualifying for the match.

At present, this year’s edition of the biennial clash between Europe and the USA is still scheduled to take place at Whistling Straits from September 25-28.

However, with several tournaments – including two major championships – having been postponed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, Fleetwood believes that the right thing to do is to put the match off until next year.

"It would be a shame and feel weird to have to wait for so long after the last Ryder Cup, but you just have to take whatever comes," said Fleetwood. "And it would be fairer in qualification terms for it to be pushed back."

The 29-year-old was one of the heroes of the 2018 match at Le Golf National, scoring four points from five on his debut as Europe regained the trophy.

Graeme McDowell echoed Fleetwood’s call, saying that salvaging this year’s major championships should be the sport’s biggest concern.

"If we could be back to playing golf around June time, you could argue that would give us four solid months for the qualifying process,” the former US Open champion told Sky Sports. “If you could pick two teams of 12 that could re-inject some adrenaline back into golf, then I'd be fully supportive of it.

"But, to me, the major championships take priority over the Ryder Cup. It's only going to be a viable opportunity if we feel good about the qualifying process and we feel the teams are legitimate.”

