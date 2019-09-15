search
European hero Suzann Pettersen announces shock retirement

Golf News

European hero Suzann Pettersen announces shock retirement

By Michael McEwan15 September, 2019
Suzann Pettersen Solheim Cup 2019 Solheim Cup Team Europe Gleneagles Marina Alex retirement
Suzann Pettersen

Suzann Pettersen has confirmed that the match-winning putt she holed in the Solheim Cup was the last shot she'll hit as a professional golfer.

The 38-year-old Norwegian has revealed that she is retiring from the sport with immediate effect.

"This is it," she said. "I'm completely done. My professional career, I'm done. I have no plans starting from tomorrow. "

Pettersen sealed a stunning victory with the final putt of the match on an absorbing last day at Gleneagles. The captain's pick converted a tricky birdie putt to seal a one-up win in her match with Marina Alex.

• Europe win Solheim thriller at Gleneagles

• WATCH - Rookie hits ugly shank in Solheim Cup

Had she missed, the match would have finished in a 14-14 tie, meaning that the US, as defending champions, would have retained the trophy.

Instead, she did this...

What a way to bow out.

Pettersen turned professional in 2000 at the age of 19 and earned her Ladies European Tour card with an 11th place finish at the 2001 Q-School.

In her second start as a professional, Pettersen won the Open de France Dames in a play-off over Becky Morgan. She went on to finish second on the Order of Merit and was named LET 'Rookie of the Year'.

• "Stop sending me hate messages" - Kang

She won her LPGA card in 2003 and went on to rack up 15 wins on ladies' golf's most lucrative circuit, including two major championships: the 2007 McDonalds LPGA Championship and the 2013 Evian Championship.

However, her career will likely forever be inexorably linked to the Solheim Cup.

Getty Images 1174854826

She made her debut in the match in 2002 and has gone on to play in nine editions. It would have been ten had injury not forced her to withdraw from the 2017 match at Des Moines Country in Iowa.

She was somewhat controversially picked for this year's match, despite having only played a handful of times in the last two years after taking time off to start a family.

Pettersen bows out with a 18-12-6 overall record in the match - and, of course, the sporting immortality that will surely go with being the 2019 match-winner.

