European No.1 Lee Westwood "would love to play" in Ryder Cup

New European No.1 Lee Westwood has admitted he’d love to play in next year’s rescheduled Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits.



Westwood finished second in the European Tour season finale, the DP World Tour Championship, to win the Race To Dubai. It’s the third time that the Englishman has finished the year as Europe’s top golfer and, at the age of 47, he’s the oldest player ever to do so.

However, despite being eligible for senior golf in less than two-and-a-half years, Westwood believes that he still has plenty more to give at the top level, including what would be a European record-equalling 11th Ryder Cup appearance at Whistling Straits next September.

Westwood currently occupies one of the nine automatic places for Padraig Harrington’s side with qualifying set to resume on January 1, 2021, after being frozen at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I'd love to play again obviously,” said Westwood, who last played in the match in 2016 and was one of Thomas Bjorn’s vice-captains in 2018. “It beats watching. There's obviously a lot less pressure watching the lads being vice-captain.

“If I qualify for the team then I'm clearly good enough, and you know, that's the way I'm going to play it. I can still turn up to the biggest tournaments and compete as I proved at the start of the year in Abu Dhabi, the US Open - where I bogeyed the last two holes, and if I hadn't, I'd have finished fifth - and here [in Dubai].

“I'm not going to say it's one of my goals for next year because you should never make Ryder Cup one of your goals. You should break it down to try and play well each tournament. But I could see it happening.”