He is the man deemed almost as integral to Europe’s past two Ryder Cup wins as captain Luke Donald himself.

But that doesn’t mean Edoardo Molinari is ready to succeed Donald in the much scrutinised role if the Englishman decides against a third term at Adare Manor in 2027.

Molinari, the data guru behind the foursomes and fourballs pairings which gave Europe an (almost) unassailable lead before the US comeback at Bethpage Black, has no interest in leading from the front.

“I don’t think I will ever be a Ryder Cup captain,” Molinari said in a wide-ranging Fried Egg Golf interview.

“To be honest, I don’t have the CV to do it. I don’t have the charisma to do it either. To be honest, I think there are much better candidates to be Ryder Cup captain in the future.”

Those candidates include Molinari’s brother Francesco, while Justin Rose is an obvious choice but the Englishman may well have another Ryder Cup in him as a player.

The new European method appears to be a four-year cycle, which means giving a captain a home Ryder Cup to become acclimatised for the mammoth task of winning away.

Yet Donald has been so widely praised that a chance of a “threepeat” will be made at his discretion.

A boost for Donald, should he bid to make history in Ireland, would be the continued support of his close friend Edoardo.

“I’m very happy with my role in the last two,” Molinari continued.

“If someone else is the captain, or if Luke Donald is captain again, and they want me along for the ride, I’ll do it as many times as they want me to do it.”

You can watch Molinari’s full interview with Fried Egg Golf here.

