Sign up for our daily newsletter
Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners.
He is the man deemed almost as integral to Europe’s past two Ryder Cup wins as captain Luke Donald himself.
But that doesn’t mean Edoardo Molinari is ready to succeed Donald in the much scrutinised role if the Englishman decides against a third term at Adare Manor in 2027.
Molinari, the data guru behind the foursomes and fourballs pairings which gave Europe an (almost) unassailable lead before the US comeback at Bethpage Black, has no interest in leading from the front.
• Richard Bland to settle $1million fines before big LIV Golf change
• 6 things the PGA of America needs to fix to avoid Bethpage repeat
“I don’t think I will ever be a Ryder Cup captain,” Molinari said in a wide-ranging Fried Egg Golf interview.
“To be honest, I don’t have the CV to do it. I don’t have the charisma to do it either. To be honest, I think there are much better candidates to be Ryder Cup captain in the future.”
Those candidates include Molinari’s brother Francesco, while Justin Rose is an obvious choice but the Englishman may well have another Ryder Cup in him as a player.
The new European method appears to be a four-year cycle, which means giving a captain a home Ryder Cup to become acclimatised for the mammoth task of winning away.
• Tommy Fleetwood reaches career-high in world rankings
• Tour star confirms return from 14-month injury absence
Yet Donald has been so widely praised that a chance of a “threepeat” will be made at his discretion.
A boost for Donald, should he bid to make history in Ireland, would be the continued support of his close friend Edoardo.
“I’m very happy with my role in the last two,” Molinari continued.
“If someone else is the captain, or if Luke Donald is captain again, and they want me along for the ride, I’ll do it as many times as they want me to do it.”
You can watch Molinari’s full interview with Fried Egg Golf here.
ALL ABOUT THE RYDER CUP
Quiz: Name every Continental European who has played in the Ryder Cup
What are the largest winning margins in Ryder Cup history?
What is the “envelope rule” at the Ryder Cup?
Future Ryder Cup host venues: Here are all the confirmed courses
The Ryder Cup stars you had completely forgotten about
Who are the best (and worst) Ryder Cup captain’s picks of all time?
More Reads
The bunkered Golf Course Guide - Scotland
Now, with bunkered, you can discover the golf courses Scotland has to offer. Trust us, you will not be disappointed.Find Courses