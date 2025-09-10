Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Donald Trump is set to attend the Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black this month, and Luke Donald hopes the plans in place surrounding the President run smoothly.

Trump revealed last month that he will be on site in New York on the Friday of the event.

It comes after the American leader attended the US Open tennis final at Flushing Meadows last weekend. A whole host of extra security was put in place for Trump’s arrival at the final.

This however led to lengthy delays for thousands of tennis fans attempting to enter the arena, with the start time eventually pushed back by officials.

• European veteran claimed Luke Donald picked wrong European Ryder Cup team

• Luke Donald explains Ryder Cup star’s Wentworth absence

On the back of the logistical issues, there had been concerns that a similar situation could arise at the Ryder Cup, but Donald hopes those involved will have learned from previous mistakes.

“There was some delays at the tennis,” the European skipper said on Wednesday at the BMW PGA Championship.

“I think you’re probably all aware of that, but hopefully they have learnt from that.

“It’s a big process, obviously, to get a president to come to an event. There’s a lot of security and everything. It takes some work, I’m sure.

“The PGA of America’s job is to make sure it’s seamless, and he wants to be there to probably greet the players, and I think the crowd is probably going to be loud no matter what.

• Martin Kaymer opens up on Ryder Cup captaincy ‘dream’

• Two US stars missing from Ryder Cup warm-up event

“Again, I think just as long as we know that the president is going to be there, it’s not like he’s just going to turn up and we didn’t expect it. We know he’s going to be there, so it’s fine.”

Trump’s attendance will no doubt only add to the raucous atmosphere that is expected at Bethpage Black.

Donald’s team have received numerous warnings on the issue over the past year, but he seems confident that his team are equipped and the right measures are in place.

“We will have a unified approach amongst the players, the caddies, the wives, everything. Obviously we’ve been told by the PGA of America, that’s a strong amount of police are going to be there.

“They have their protocols in place, too. A lot of conversations over the last six months, and they have assured me that it’s going to run smoothly.”

Josh Lees is a Content Producer at bunkered and joined the team in August 2025. Formerly of The Mirror, he covers all aspects of the game, from breaking tour news to in depth features. A member of Brookdale Golf Club in Manchester, Josh finds himself on the blue side of the city's footballing divide and is Pep Guardiola's biggest fan.