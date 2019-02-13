European Tour announces 'largest first prize in golf'

The European Tour has announced today that the DP World Tour Championship will have ‘the largest first prize in golf’.



The season-ending tournament in Dubai will see the winner pocket a cheque for $3 million, more than double the $1.33m won by Danny Willett last November.

Last year, the winner of the US Open – Brooks Koepka – pocketed $2.16 million which, at that point, was the first time a player earned a winner’s cheque of more than $2 million.



In addition to the DP World Tour Championship prize fund boost, the winner of the Turkish Airlines Open will now go home with $2 million (up from the $1.16 million won by Justin Rose in 2018); while the champion at the Nedbank Golf Challenge will receive a cheque to the tune of $2.5 million (up from the $1.25 million won by Lee Westwood three months ago).

The field sizes for those three events have shrunk now, though. With positions on the Race to Dubai now determined on points, the field sizes for the final three events of the season have been revised and reduced to show a clear progression from event to event; with the leading 70 players from the Race to Dubai playing in Turkey, the leading 60 competing in South Africa, and the leading 50 lining up in Dubai.

The final change is in relation to the Bonus Pool, which is distributed at the end of the season. It will now be divided among the top five players in the Race to Dubai instead of the top ten.



The 2019 winner will claim $2 million, which is up from the $1.25 million claimed by Francesco Molinari last year

Keith Pelley, chief executive of the European Tour, said: “The changes we have announced today in terms of enhanced winner’s cheques, Race to Dubai points and Bonus Pool dividend are designed to increase the excitement around the end of the season for our fans, as well as encourage greater top player participation in our final three events.”