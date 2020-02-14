search
Golf News

European Tour events postponed due to coronavirus

By bunkered.co.uk14 February, 2020
European Tour Flag

The European Tour has announced the postponement of the Maybank Championship and Volvo China Open amid deepening concerns about the spread of the coronavirus.

The Maybank Championship, due to take place at Saujana Golf & Country Club in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, from April 16-19, and the Volvo China Open, scheduled for to be played the following week at Genzon Golf Club in Shenzhen, have both been postponed due to the outbreak

Discussions are ongoing with all parties looking into the possibility of rescheduling both tournaments later this season.

Keith Pelley, chief executive of the European Tour, said: “The well-being of our players, spectators and staff is always our absolute priority. While it is therefore regrettable that the Maybank Championship and Volvo China Open have been postponed, we feel this is the correct course of action at this time. We are currently investigating alternative dates for both events.”

Datuk Abdul Farid Alias, the Group President & CEO of Maybank, added: “The decision to postpone the Maybank Championship was made after intense deliberation and careful consideration in the interest of all the players, visitors, working teams and partners.

“The postponement of the Maybank Championship was not an easy decision to make, however, the safety of all stakeholders takes precedence, and we want to ensure that any risk of possible exposure to Covid-19 is mitigated. We will monitor the situation and work closely with the European & Asian Tours, as well as our other partners, as we plan for our return in the future."

