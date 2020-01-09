search
HomeGolf NewsEuropean Tour expects Vic Open to go ahead

Golf News

European Tour expects Vic Open to go ahead

By Michael McEwan07 January, 2020
Vic Open European Tour 13th Beach Golf Links Australia Australian wildfires David Law Cameron Smith Jessica Korda Nelly Korda
Vic Open

The European Tour has told bunkered.co.uk that it expects next month’s ISPS Handa Vic Open to go ahead despite wildfires continuing to rage across Australia.

The event is scheduled to take place at 13th Beach Golf Links from February 6-9, in Victoria which has been particularly badly affected by the fires, with two confirmed deaths and over 200 homes destroyed.

More than 1.2million hectares have also burned there, with 14 bushfires currently ablaze in the Gippsland, northeast and alpine regions.

Despite that, the tour is confident that the Vic Open will still be played.

A tour spokesperson told us” “The Vic Open is scheduled to go ahead at the start of next month as things stand and we’re currently looking at ways the tournament can help those affected by the fires.”

Last year’s event, which is played alongside the Women's Victorian Open, was won by Scotland’s David Law

Meanwhile, several top golfers have pledged to support the relief efforts in Australia.

Cameron Smith, who was born in Brisbane, has said he’ll donate $500 per birdie and $1,000 for each eagle he makes at this week’s Sony Open. In an Instagram post at the weekend, the 26-year-old PGA Tour winner said that family members of his have been personally affected by the disaster.

The Korda sisters – Nelly and Jessica – have also pledged to donate $150 for every birdie and $300 for every eagle that they make in their first three events of the 2020 LPGA season.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has warned that the fires could continue to rage into next month.

