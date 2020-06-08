search
European Tour pro FUMES as OWGR announces restart

Golf News

European Tour pro FUMES as OWGR announces restart

By Ryan Crombie04 June, 2020
golf latest Golf News Mike Lorenzo-Vera OWGR PGA Tour European Tour
Lorenzo Vera

European Tour pro Mike Lorenzo-Vera has expressed his anger at the Official World Golf Rankings' decision to restart in line with the resumption of the PGA Tour.

The OWGR announced on Wednesday that the rankings will be restarted on the completion of tournaments taking place in week ending June 14, 2020. 

Rankings will resume as normal for all ranked players with Ranking points awarded, divisors adjusted and past points degraded on a weekly basis.

• Renowned Scots club sees members surge post lockdown

• Brora set to survive following global goodwill

However, with only the PGA Tour being the main tour to get back underway, Lorenzo-Vera was quick to express his disquiet at the situation on social media.

The Frenchman, who has plied his trade on Europe's premier tour since 2008, went on to explain the reason behind his unhappiness at the decision.

"I believe the [Official World Golf Rankings] should not restart as long as all the main Tours, like, Europe, Asia, South America, South Africa, Australia and USA are ready to restart.

• Woods breaks silence on America’s violent protests

"Can’t believe some guys around a table looked at each other and said, this is a good decision."

The OWGR was frozen at week ending March 15, 2020 with men's professional tournament golf inactive worldwide since that date due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, in response to Lorenzo-Vera's annoyances, the OWGR issued a statement clarifying the issue.

"With competition on other Eligible Tours not restarting at the same time, many players will not have the opportunity to compete for ranking points until a later date," read the OWGR statement. 

• Glasgow golfers renew plea to save courses

"The averaging formula used in the calculation of the Ranking will help to mitigate any resulting impact, be it positive or negative to a player’s ranking."

Furtehrmore, OWGR chairman, Peter Dawson, said: "The upcoming resumption of play in the United States marks the welcome beginning of the recovery of elite men’s golf from the effects of the pandemic. 

• How COVID-19 is changing the way the US plays

"Many of our sport's top players will be competing and this merits today's announcement of the reactivation of the Ranking. The safeguards in the OWGR system alongside the continued recognition of the frozen Ranking will help players globally, and the Board will continue to monitor developments in these difficult times."

