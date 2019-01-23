European Tour pro slams new rule - "It cannot be serious"

Since the new Rules of Golf came into play on January 1, it's fair to say all golfers have their opinions on which new rules are beneficial and the ones which aren't so much.



At last week's Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, European Tour pros got to play with the new rules for the first time, with one pro, Mike Lorenzo-Vera, particularly outspoken about one of the most contentious introductions to the rule book: the knee-high drop.

Reflecting on his first event with the new rules, where he finished T32, the Frenchman took to Twitter, appearing rather perplexed about the new dropping procedure.



After my first event with the new rules... honnestly... i can’t believe a group of people spent time and maybe got paid to come off with a knee-high drop. Guys... come on !!! It cannot be serious... must be a prank... #Golf#newrules — Mike Lorenzo-Vera (@MikeMlv) January 20, 2019

He isn’t the only player to have voiced his opinion about the knee-high drop ruling.

Speaking ahead of the Sony Open in Hawaii, Jordan Spieth said: “One [rule] that I don't really understand necessarily is the drop.

“You drop it knee height, but like what's the advantage of dropping it shoulder height? Actually probably a disadvantage, so why can't you still do that?



“Should be able to drop it from shoulder to knee height in my opinion. Doesn't do any good and honestly it's like a frustrating asterisk that I have to re-pick it up and re-drop from your knee.”

Bryson DeChambeau agreed, saying: “That you have to drop it from knee height is a bit absurd, unfortunately.

“I think that you should be able to go from knee height to shoulder height. There should be no issue with that, whatever you want to do, honestly. There are a lot of questions about that.”

The new rules :: Your thoughts

Have you played with the new rules yet? If so, which ones do you like, and which ones do you not like so much? Let us know in the ‘Comments’ section below.