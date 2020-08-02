This year has generated plenty of headlines that we never expected to write. This, though, might be the most 'out there' of the lot.

Playing in the final round of the Hero Open at the Forest of Arden, European Tour pro Joel Sjoholm hit his second shot on the par-5 17th onto a tiny, man-made island positioned in the middle of a water hazard.

For most golfers, that would be the cue to reload... but not Sjoholm.

Instead, the 35-year-old Chile-born Swede grabbed four clubs, jumped in a row boat moored next to the hazard and set off in pursuit of his ball.

Luckily, TV cameras were on-hand to capture the brilliantly surreal moment, which was subsequently relayed by the European Tour's Twitter account.

Watch what happened...

Erm... Not sure how to caption this so we'll just say what we see. Joel Sjöholm is currently in a boat to go and play his ball from an island#HeroOpen#GolfForGoodpic.twitter.com/PcS3vlhERr — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) August 2, 2020

UPDATE: Sjöholm is terrible at moving signs, but has played his ball from Henderson’s island and made bogey.#HeroOpen#GolfForGoodpic.twitter.com/wtW8m9ysEY — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) August 2, 2020

You’ve done everything right so far Joel, so whatever you do, don’t fall in...#HeroOpen#GolfForGoodpic.twitter.com/F7vPZTYvay — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) August 2, 2020

The plus-four loving Sjoholm ultimately made bogey on the hole en route to a closing 73 and a tie for 22nd.

England's Sam Horsfield held off Belgian Thomas Detry by one shot to win his first European Tour title.

