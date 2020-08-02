search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsEuropean Tour pro takes a BOAT to find his ball - yes, really!

Golf News

European Tour pro takes a BOAT to find his ball - yes, really!

By Michael McEwan02 August, 2020
Joel Sjoholm European Tour Hero Open Forest of Arden Tour News Funny Watch
Joel Sjoholm On A Boat

This year has generated plenty of headlines that we never expected to write. This, though, might be the most 'out there' of the lot.

Playing in the final round of the Hero Open at the Forest of Arden, European Tour pro Joel Sjoholm hit his second shot on the par-5 17th onto a tiny, man-made island positioned in the middle of a water hazard.

For most golfers, that would be the cue to reload... but not Sjoholm. 

Instead, the 35-year-old Chile-born Swede grabbed four clubs, jumped in a row boat moored next to the hazard and set off in pursuit of his ball. 

• COVID rules PGA Tour ace OUT of US PGA

• WATCH - Brooks makes fun of Bryson

• Major champions WD from US PGA

Luckily, TV cameras were on-hand to capture the brilliantly surreal moment, which was subsequently relayed by the European Tour's Twitter account. 

Watch what happened...

The plus-four loving Sjoholm ultimately made bogey on the hole en route to a closing 73 and a tie for 22nd. 

England's Sam Horsfield held off Belgian Thomas Detry by one shot to win his first European Tour title. 

Listen up!

Introducing The bunkered Podcast - the brand new golf podcast from bunkered.co.uk. Episode 1 drops on Tuesday. To listen & subscribe, for free, search for ‘bunkered’ on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.

Bunkered Podcast Logo

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - European Tour

Related Articles - Hero Open

Related Articles - Tour News

Related Articles - Funny

Related Articles - Watch

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
The one swing thought EVERY golfer needs
lessons
play button
FOOTJOY PRO|SL CARBON vs ECCO S-THREE - Are these the best spikeless golf shoes money can buy?
FootJoy
play button
A simple way to get better rhythm in your golf swing
lessons
play button
This drill will fix your backswing... INSTANTLY!
lessons
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

NEW! THE BUNKERED GOLF PODCAST
You'll be surprised where and when Rory McIlroy last paid a green fee
Scottish Golf announces fresh restrictions for Aberdeen golf clubs
European Tour DQs player for COVID protocol breach
US PGA 2020: Round 1 tee times

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Hold your finish for more compression
Watch
play button
Maintain your balance throughout golf swing
Watch
play button
How a stronger golf grip can help you
Callaway
play button
Controlling the speed of your back swing
Watch
See all videos right arrow