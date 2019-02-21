search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsEuropean Tour pros have putters stolen Down Under

Golf News

European Tour pros have putters stolen Down Under

By bunkered.co.uk18 February, 2019
ISPS Handa World Super 6 Perth European Tour Connor Syme Paul Dunne Wade Ormsby Adrien Saddier
Putter

Scotland's Connor Syme was among six players to have their custom-built putters stolen ahead of the matchplay stages of the ISPS Handa World Super 6 Perth.

According to Golf Australia, four of the matchplay qualifiers - Syme, Per Langfors, Wade Ormsby and Andrew Martin - had their flatsticks stolen, forcing them to use last-minute replacements.

Meanwhile, James Morrison and Adrien Saddier, who both failed to qualify for the matchplay stages, had their putters stolen too, while Zach Murray lost dozens of golf balls, gloves, hats and wine from
his locker on Friday night and Aaron Pike had his towel thrown from his bag and clubs rearranged.

• Holmes hits back after slow play roasting

• Adam Scott willing to take drastic action so PGA Tour tackles slow play

Syme's took to Twitter to share his dismay at the theft, which he couldn't get his head around given that it would unlikely be sold on as it has his name and initials printed on it.

A statement released to Golf Australia said: “We can confirm that putters were reported missing from the bags of six players inside the locker room at Lake Karrinyup Country Club before the final round of the ISPS Handa World Super 6 Perth,” the statement from PGA of Australia General Manager of Tournament and Event Operations, Natalie McIlroy said.

“The locker room is secured in line with our standard tournament arrangements and we are working with the club, the security team and the police to establish how this occurred.

• Ogilvy: PGA Tour didn't inspire me anymore

• Kuchar issues apology; will give caddie $50k

“We deeply regret the inconvenience caused to the players involved and will review this situation to prevent it occurring again.

“It would be inappropriate to comment any further while the matter is being investigated.”

It is understood police will examine CCTV footage from one of the clubhouse entrances as part of their investigation.

Related Articles - ISPS Handa World Super 6 Perth

Related Articles - European Tour

Related Articles - Connor Syme

Related Articles - Paul Dunne

Related Articles - Wade Ormsby

Golf News

Gleneagles joins forces with new pro McCook
Lawrie relishing chance to introduce new generation in Qatar
WATCH - World No.1 Ariya Jutanugarn TOPS drive in Thailand
Bryson DeChambeau under fire for latest temper tantrum
Want to work for us? This is your chance!

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
Review: Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick tips with Denis Pugh and Peter Barber See all videos right arrow

play button
A bad grip will lead to bad swings
Watch
play button
Get more width in your backswing
Watch
play button
A simple drill to increase your shoulder turn
Callaway
play button
A simple tip to help fight your slice
Watch
See all videos right arrow