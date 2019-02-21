European Tour pros have putters stolen Down Under

Scotland's Connor Syme was among six players to have their custom-built putters stolen ahead of the matchplay stages of the ISPS Handa World Super 6 Perth.



According to Golf Australia, four of the matchplay qualifiers - Syme, Per Langfors, Wade Ormsby and Andrew Martin - had their flatsticks stolen, forcing them to use last-minute replacements.

Meanwhile, James Morrison and Adrien Saddier, who both failed to qualify for the matchplay stages, had their putters stolen too, while Zach Murray lost dozens of golf balls, gloves, hats and wine from

his locker on Friday night and Aaron Pike had his towel thrown from his bag and clubs rearranged.

• Holmes hits back after slow play roasting



• Adam Scott willing to take drastic action so PGA Tour tackles slow play



Syme's took to Twitter to share his dismay at the theft, which he couldn't get his head around given that it would unlikely be sold on as it has his name and initials printed on it.



In what was the last putt I was able to hit with this putter 🙁.. Putter Stolen from golf bag yesterday evening from Lake Karrinyup GC in Perth, Australia. Please please if anyone has any news or where it might be, one of a kind made by @PINGTourEurope, has my name on both sides. https://t.co/Q543E6Phx5 — Connor Syme (@connor_syme) February 17, 2019

3rd in the end this week. Disappointing in the end but moving in the right direction. Congrats to Foxy on a win that been long time coming. But on a side not whoever stole the Scotty Cameron puttters out of players bags from the locker room last night deserves a good 🥊 #WS6Perth — Paul Dunne (@dunners11) February 17, 2019

Luckily mine was in my hotel room with me. Late night practice — Paul Dunne (@dunners11) February 17, 2019

A statement released to Golf Australia said: “We can confirm that putters were reported missing from the bags of six players inside the locker room at Lake Karrinyup Country Club before the final round of the ISPS Handa World Super 6 Perth,” the statement from PGA of Australia General Manager of Tournament and Event Operations, Natalie McIlroy said.

“The locker room is secured in line with our standard tournament arrangements and we are working with the club, the security team and the police to establish how this occurred.

• Ogilvy: PGA Tour didn't inspire me anymore



• Kuchar issues apology; will give caddie $50k



“We deeply regret the inconvenience caused to the players involved and will review this situation to prevent it occurring again.

“It would be inappropriate to comment any further while the matter is being investigated.”

It is understood police will examine CCTV footage from one of the clubhouse entrances as part of their investigation.