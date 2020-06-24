European Tour stars appear in hilarious "Conference Call" sketch

The European Tour has, once again, knocked it well and truly out of the park with its latest social media production - and this time it has even roped in golf great Gary Player to join the fun.

Following on from its previous efforts, including last year's outstanding 'Content Committee' sketch, the tour has produced something that should be relatable to everybody who has been working for home the last few months.

Introducing... 'The Conference Call'.

Hosted by Martin Kaymer, it stars Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Rose, Sergio Garcia and Padraig Harrington, as well as Colin Montgomerie, Henrik Stenson, Lee Westwood and 'Grand Slam' winner Player.

And it is absolutely hilarious.

Honestly, we defy anybody to watch this without laughing out loud at least once.

We won't spoil the fun by telling you what to look out for. Just watch and enjoy.

Brilliant, isn't it?

Congratulations to everybody involved. Tremendous fun.

