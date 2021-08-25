European Tour trio secure PGA Tour cards

Three European Tour pros have realised a dream.



Numerous European Tour hopefuls descended on the Korn Ferry Tour finals this week in a bid to secure a PGA Tour card for the 2021-22 season.

Most notably, Robert MacIntyre, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Aaron Rai, Matthias Schwab and Lucas Herbert teed it up at the Boise Open, the first event of the three-week Korn Ferry Finals Tour.

Unfortunately, MacIntyre, seeking to build on an impressive season, didn’t see the weekend as the Scot missed the cut – an opening round of 74 largely to blame.

However, it was better news for his fellow European Tour pros as Rai, Schwab and Herbert all finished inside the top-five to claim a coveted PGA Tour card.

“It definitely hasn’t set in yet,” said Rai, making his Korn Ferry Tour debut. “When I was playing, I was obviously just focusing on the win. And the overriding emotion right now is disappointment after finishing that way.

“It was very tough. But to have status on the PGA Tour after the first event of the Finals is incredible really if I take a step back.”

South African Bezuidenhout just missed out as he had to settle for a T10 finish two shots back.

For MacIntyre, his attention will turn to the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship as he continues to hunt down a spot on the PGA Tour for next season.