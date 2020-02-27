European Tour U-turn on Molinari and Gagli withdrawal

Edoardo Molinari and Lorenzo Gagli have been reinstated to this week’s Oman Open after having initially been withdrawn due to fears that they may have been infected with coronavirus.



The Italian pair were withdrawn from the event on Wednesday morning after Gagli exhibited flu-like symptoms and was assessed by the tournament’s on-site medical team.

In consultation with the Omani Ministry of Health, and in-line with current World Health Organisation guidelines, he was subsequently tested for Coronavirus (Covid-19) and immediately entered self-isolation as a precaution.



• Koepka 'not in golf to make friends'

• Scots golf hotel to open with EYE-WATERING prices

He had been sharing a hotel room with Molinari, who showed no signs of illness, but as a further precaution he also entered self-isolation in a separate room.

On Wednesday, the pair were approached by a doctor from the European Tour who informed them that they would have to withdraw from the event, a decision that Gagli described as “inexplicable”.

WATCH - INTRODUCING THE £4,000 DRIVER!

However, earlier today, the Omani Ministry of Health reported that Gagli’s test results were negative, prompting the tour to allow them to play after all.

“Due to these exceptional circumstances, both Lorenzo and Edoardo will now be reinstated into the Oman Open as an addition to the field, meaning the field size will now be 146,” said a tour spokesperson. “They will tee off together at 13.30pm local time.



• gWest owner breaks his silence

• Motocaddy unveils world's first touch-screen trolley

Keith Pelley, the chief executive of the European Tour, added: “This is a difficult global situation, one during which we will continue to follow all guidance given to us on preventive measures, and all decisions will continue to be made in the interests of overall public health.

“We will also continue to work closely with our own health experts and local authorities to ensure we have the latest medical and travel advice for all our tournaments, because the well-being of our players, staff and spectators remains the European Tour’s absolute priority.”