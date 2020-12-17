European Tour unveils full 2021 schedule

The European Tour has unveiled its full schedule for 2021 - and there's plenty on it to excite Scottish fans.



As chief executive Keith Pelley revealed on last week's episode of The bunkered Podcast, the Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open returns to its traditional summer slot having moved to October this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It will take place from for the third year running at The Renaissance Club in East Lothian from July 8-11, the week before the Open Championship at Royal St George's.

The Scottish Open will be one of four Rolex Series events on the schedule - along with the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, BMW PGA Championship and DP World Tour Championship - and will carry a prize fund of $8million, a $1million increase on 2020.



• WIN A PRIZE A DAY WITH OUR ADVENT CALENDAR

• Tommy Fleetwood inks new equipment deal

• Women's Open champ Popov snubbed again



Elsewhere in the home of golf, after staging the hastily-arranged Scottish Championship this year, Fairmont St Andrews is rewarded with the Hero Open, which will take place from August 5-8, whilst the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship returns to the schedule after a one-year hiatus due to the coronavirus outbreak. It will take place at the Old Course, Kingsbarns and Carnoustie from September 30 to October 3, the week after the rescheduled Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits.



Listen!

MVP, SHOT OF THE YEAR, BEST DRESSED AND MORE... IT'S THE 2020 BUNKERED PODCAST AWARDS!

Other highlights from the 2021 schedule include:



• Increased prize funds for all four UK Swing events in July / August;



• The second event of the UK Swing (July 29-Aug 1) – whose details will be announced early next year – will be co-sanctioned with the LET/LPGA;

• The UK Swing will have a Bonus Pool for the players in addition to a charity element;

• Prize funds for the new tournaments in Tenerife and Gran Canaria in April will each be €1.5million. The Portugal Masters, which follows these two events, will also increase to €1.5million;

• The prize fund for the Betfred British Masters, which will be hosted by Danny Willett at The Belfry, will rise to €2million from €1.25million

• Prize funds for the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open and the Italian Open will each rise to €3million, from €1.25million and €1million respectively.

All told, the schedule comprises 42 events in 24 countries.



“I am incredibly proud to announce our 2021 global schedule today, one that once again sees us journey through continents and across the world," said Keith Pelley.



“With the pursuit of Ryder Cup points beginning again in January for our European members, qualification spots now available for our Rolex Series events, a sustained pursuit of innovation and a continued celebration of our wonderful heritage, it is understandable that our overarching narrative for this season is that: ‘Every Week Counts.’

• "I over-coached him" admits Tiger's former coach

• Ryder Cup legend critical of Phil Mickelson

“There is no question that the challenge of reshaping our 2020 season in many ways informed our approach to 2021. One of the key learnings was to group events together in terms of their geographical location to create a more travel friendly season for our members. That is reflected in numerous concentrations of event locations."

European Tour 2021 schedule in full

Jan 21-24

Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, Abu Dhabi GC, UAE

Jan 28-31

Omega Dubai Desert Classic, Emirates GC, UAE

Feb 4-7

Saudi International, Royal Greens GC, Saudi Arabia

Feb 25-28

WGC-Mexico Championship, Chapultepec GC, Mexico

Mar 4-7

Oman Open, Al Mouj Golf, Oman

Mar 11-14

Commercial Bank Qatar Masters, Education City GC, Qatar

Mar 18-21

Magical Kenya Open, Karen CC, Kenya

Mar 24-28

WGC-Dell Technoliogies Match Play, Austin CC, USA

Apr 8-11

The Masters, Augusta National GC, USA

Apr 15-18

Tenerife Open, Golf Costa Adeje, Tenerife

• Fresh blow for Molinari at end of torrid 2020



Apr 22-25

Gran Canaria Open, TBC

Apr 29-May 2

Portugal Masters, Dom Pedro Victoria, Portugal

May 6-9

European Event, TBC

May 12-15

Betfred British Masters, The Belfry, England

May 20-23

US PGA Championship, Kiawah Island, USA

May 27-30

Made in HimmerLand, HimmeLand, Denmark

Jun 3-6

Porsche European Open, Green Eagle GC, Germany

Jun 10-13

Scandinavian Mixed, Valida G&CC, Sweden

Jun 17-20

US Open, Torrey Pines GC, USA

Jun 24-27

BMW International Open, Golfclub Munchen Eichenreid, Germany



Jul 1-4

Dubai Duty Free Irish Open, Mount Juliet, Ireland

Jul 8-11

Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open, The Renaissance, Scotland

Jul 15-18

The Open, Royal St George's England

Jul 29-Aug 1

UK Event, TBC

Jul 29-Aug 1

Olympic Men's Golf Competition, Kasumigaseki GC, Japan

Aug 5-8

Hero Open, Fairmont St Andrews, Scotland

Aug 5-8

WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational, TPC Southwind, USA

Aug 12-15

English Open, TBC



Aug 19-22

D+D Real Czech Masters, Albatross Golf Resort, Czech Republic

Aug 26-29

Omega European Masters, Crans-sur-Sierre GC, Switzerland

• Bob Mac seeks positives after "disastrous" round



Sep 2-5

Italian Open, Marco Simone GC, Italy

Sep 9-12

BMW PGA Championship, Wentworth, England

Sep 16-19

KLM Open, Bernardus Golf, The Netherlands

Sep 24-26

Ryder Cup, Whistling Straits, USA

Sep 30-Oct 3

Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, St Andrews / Kingsbarns / Carnoustie, Scotland

Oct 7-10

Open de Espana, Club de Campo Villa de Madrid, Spain



Oct 14-17

Estrella Damm Andalucia Masters, Valderrama, Spain

Oct 21-24

Trophee Hassan II (TBC), Royal Golf Dar Es Salam, Morocco

Oct 28-31

WGC-HSBC Champions, Sheshan International GC, China

Oct 28-31

Hero Indian Open, TBC

Nov 4-7

Volvo China Open, Genzon GC, China

Nov 11-14

Nedbank Golf Challenge, Gary Player CC, South Africa

Nov 18-21

DP World Tour Championship, Jumeirah Golf Estates, UAE

