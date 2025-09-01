Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

We now know the identities of the 12 men who will try to retain the Ryder Cup on Europe’s behalf – but one DP World Tour veteran isn’t best pleased with how the team has been picked.

Captain Luke Donald announced his six picks for the match with the US at Bethpage live on Sky Sports Golf earlier today.

Shane Lowry, Jon Rahm and Sepp Straka, as well as Matt Fitzpatrick, Ludvig Aberg and Viktor Hovland, have been given the nod to lead Europe into the clash on Long Island.

This means that, with the exception of Rasmus Hojgaard, who takes the place of twin brother Nicolai, the side will be exactly the same as the one that conquered Zach Johnson’s visitors in Rome two years ago.

• Matt Wallace responds after missing out on Ryder Cup pick

• Luke Donald announces six European Ryder Cup picks

And that has left one player particularly frustrated with the qualification process for the side.

Pablo Larrazabal, who has won nine times on the European Tour but never featured in the biennial dust-up, took to social media to share his thoughts.

“Again. @RyderCupEurope team will go with what captain Luke thinks is the best team,” he wrote. “0’0 players that play European Tour schedule so what’s the point?

“Marco Penge deserved a pick and Wallace deserved a pick but only 12 men play. Good luck in NJ.”

(Psst! It’s in New York, Pablo, but that’s by the by.)

• 6 big Ryder Cup questions that still need to be answered

• Phil Mickelson weighs in on Keegan Bradley’s Ryder Cup picks

In a subsequent tweet, he appeared to poke fun at Donald’s suggestion that he chose the six players he did oartly because they have previous Ryder Cup experience, something the European captain expects to be vital to dealing with a hostile American crowd.

“If you want experience in the RC,” wrote Larrazabal, “why are you not taking Miguel Angel Jiménez that won 4 times this year and is not going to miss a shot.”

Larrazabal’s fellow Spaniard Jimenez has, indeed, bagged four wins this season playing on the Champions Tour in the United States.