Sign up for our daily newsletter
Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners.
We now know the identities of the 12 men who will try to retain the Ryder Cup on Europe’s behalf – but one DP World Tour veteran isn’t best pleased with how the team has been picked.
Captain Luke Donald announced his six picks for the match with the US at Bethpage live on Sky Sports Golf earlier today.
Shane Lowry, Jon Rahm and Sepp Straka, as well as Matt Fitzpatrick, Ludvig Aberg and Viktor Hovland, have been given the nod to lead Europe into the clash on Long Island.
This means that, with the exception of Rasmus Hojgaard, who takes the place of twin brother Nicolai, the side will be exactly the same as the one that conquered Zach Johnson’s visitors in Rome two years ago.
• Matt Wallace responds after missing out on Ryder Cup pick
• Luke Donald announces six European Ryder Cup picks
And that has left one player particularly frustrated with the qualification process for the side.
Pablo Larrazabal, who has won nine times on the European Tour but never featured in the biennial dust-up, took to social media to share his thoughts.
“Again. @RyderCupEurope team will go with what captain Luke thinks is the best team,” he wrote. “0’0 players that play European Tour schedule so what’s the point?
“Marco Penge deserved a pick and Wallace deserved a pick but only 12 men play. Good luck in NJ.”
(Psst! It’s in New York, Pablo, but that’s by the by.)
• 6 big Ryder Cup questions that still need to be answered
• Phil Mickelson weighs in on Keegan Bradley’s Ryder Cup picks
In a subsequent tweet, he appeared to poke fun at Donald’s suggestion that he chose the six players he did oartly because they have previous Ryder Cup experience, something the European captain expects to be vital to dealing with a hostile American crowd.
“If you want experience in the RC,” wrote Larrazabal, “why are you not taking Miguel Angel Jiménez that won 4 times this year and is not going to miss a shot.”
Larrazabal’s fellow Spaniard Jimenez has, indeed, bagged four wins this season playing on the Champions Tour in the United States.
ALL ABOUT THE RYDER CUP
Quiz: Name every Continental European who has played in the Ryder Cup
What are the largest winning margins in Ryder Cup history?
What is the “envelope rule” at the Ryder Cup?
What are the future Ryder Cup venues?
The Ryder Cup stars you had completely forgotten about
Who are the best (and worst) Ryder Cup captain’s picks of all time?
More Reads
The bunkered Golf Course Guide - Scotland
Now, with bunkered, you can discover the golf courses Scotland has to offer. Trust us, you will not be disappointed.Find Courses