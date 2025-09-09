Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

When compared to the chaos that appeared to be engulfing their American counterparts, it was a decidedly stress-free selection process for European captain Luke Donald.

In naming their least changed Ryder Cup team in history – with Rasmus Hojgaard replacing his twin brother Nicolai as the only new player – Donald’s continuity has fuelled cautious confidence in the European ranks before the showdown in New York.

Still, it’s impossible to keep everyone happy as captain and some European hopefuls were left licking their wounds after Donald named his dozen last Monday.

Marco Penge, Matt Wallace and Harry Hall were among the unlucky ones – and not everyone from a blue-and-gold persuasion was impressed with the captain’s picks.

• Martin Kaymer opens up on Ryder Cup captaincy ‘dream’

• Two US stars missing from Ryder Cup warm-up event

Count Pablo Larrazábal as one of those.

The Spanish veteran, a proud DP World Tour member with ten wins to his name, is irked that members of his own circuit were overlooked.

He believes a new qualifying structure weighted towards results in big PGA Tour events has closed the door on the top-performing stars in Europe.

“It’s a shame that in the last seven, eight Ryder Cups, no more than five guys playing full schedules on the European Tour made the team,” he told bunkered.co.uk. “If you don’t play PGA Tour, you’re not going to play Ryder Cup.

“It’s PGA Tour against DP World Tour and if you have no players that play European Tour, it’s the way they want to see it. I want the best 12 men against the best 12 men, and this is not. It’s a little bit too much.”

So does this revamped qualifying process need to be ripped up again to incentivise the DP World Tour?

“At the end of the day, it’s kind of the boys’ club,” he says. “You know, they make their rules, and they want the best team. But I don’t think that’s the best team.

“As a DP World Tour player, I would love more players that play European Tour playing Ryder Cup. But it’s not my choice.”

Larrazábal’s grievance, primarily, is that the popular Englishman Penge missed out.

After serving a betting ban early in the season, Penge burst into late contention with victories at the Hainan Classic and the Danish Golf Championship. He’s currently behind only Rory McIlroy in the Race to Dubai rankings.

Penge believed he may well have got the nod for a home Ryder Cup, but admitted his lack of experience on US soil counted against him for a raucous occasion on Long Island.

“I totally understand that is going to be really tough for the boys over there with the crowds and stuff,” he said at the Irish Open last week. “So I understand why Luke wanted to take all his experienced players, and there are no hard feelings there.”

Larrazábal, however, is adamant that the big-hitting Penge could have shone at Bethpage Black.

“I think Marco is a better player than a few of the guys that are there,”Larrazábal said. “He had such a good year. I remember Marco had a three-month suspension in the middle of the qualifier and still finished top 15, so he was deserving to play.

“To play in New York, you have to have experience. But I think Marco is top 12 right now of Europeans. You want to have the 12 best men but also the 12 men that are more in-inform. And Marco Penge is one of those guys.”

Ben Parsons is the Senior Writer at bunkered and is the man to come to for all of the latest news, across both the professional and amateur games. Formerly of The Mirror and Press Association, he is a member at Halifax Golf Club and is a long-suffering fan of both Manchester United and the Wales rugby team.